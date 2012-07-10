Column: Ask SVM reporter anything

DIXON – I was sorely disappointed a couple of weeks ago when I excitedly told my editor the reason behind one of Dixon’s street names and she already knew the answer.

Prior to a story I wrote about the water department’s upgrades, I was not familiar with the word artesian, which in Dixon’s case, refers to the artesian well that sat off of what is now Artesian Place.

But my editor was too clever for me.

Disappointed I may have been, but now I am resolved to discover some more local tidbits.

Do you always wonder why something is the way it is? Or whom a road was named after?

Let me know, and I’ll try to answer your queries in my weekly Dateline Dixon column.

(I’ll also continue to take questions about the Rita Crundwell case and the Mumford & Sons concert, which continue to be hot topics, as well as any other news story you’re curious about.)

Dateline Dixon is a weekly column discussing whatever Dixon is discussing. Emily Coleman has “office hours” from 1 to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at Books on First, 202 W. First St. Feel free to stop by to ask questions, suggest story ideas, or just chat. She also can be reached at ecoleman@saukvalley.com or 815-625-3600, ext. 526.