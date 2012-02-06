Kapitan resigns as DeKalb city clerk

DeKALB – City Clerk Steve Kapitan has resigned his elected position, DeKalb city officials announced Monday.

Mayor Kris Povlsen said Kapitan cited “personal reasons” Thursday for his resignation. His last day was Friday.

Repeated phone calls made Monday to Kapitan were not returned. He also did not answer the door when a Daily Chronicle reporter visited his residence Monday afternoon.

City Manager Mark Biernacki and Povlsen said Kapitan voluntarily offered his resignation and was not escorted out of City Hall on Friday. Biernacki said he helped Kaptian carry out some personal effects from his office Friday.

A resignation and separation agreement signed Friday by Kapitan and Biernacki stipulated that as severance, Kapitan would receive salary payments and continuation of current benefits for two months. The agreement states Kapitan tendered his “unconditional, voluntary resignation” as city clerk effective Friday.

Biernacki said Kapitan was to be paid an annual salary of $61,001 in Fiscal Year 2012; two months salary for Kapitan would be roughly $10,165.

Povlsen said after Kapitan came to him to and Biernacki and explained why he was resigning, they offered the severance package.

“We felt it was in his best interest and the city’s best interest to offer him the severance,” he said.

The severance is consistent with what was offered employees who voluntarily resigned during the city’s layoffs in 2010, Biernacki said.

“His position is unique in that while being an elected official he’s also a full-time employee,” Biernacki said of Kapitan.

City Attorney Dean Frieders said the severance was consistent legal codes regulating municipalities.

Kapitan was elected city clerk in 2009. Prior to that, he served as 3rd Ward Alderman from the late 1990s until 2005.

“Steve is a good friend and has been a dedicated public servant. I wish him well in his future endeavors,” Povlsen said in a news release announcing the resignation.

The mayor is expected at the Feb. 13 City Council meeting to appoint an acting city clerk, which would remain in effect until April 2013 when the clerk’s position is up for election. Unlike an alderman, Frieders said an acting city clerk can be appointed in the event of resignation, regardless of how much time is left in the clerk’s term. Deputy City Clerk Diane Wright will perform the office’s duties in the interim, Povlsen said.

“I have all the reason in the world to think that she’ll pick up the slack admirably while we figure things out,” Povlsen said.

DeKalb County State’s Attorney Clay Campbell said Kapitan is not under investigation by his office. However, Campbell said Frieders came to his Sycamore office Thursday to consult with him and John Farrell regarding the situation involving Kapitan. Farrell is the head of the civil division for the county state’s attorney’s office.

Campbell, who was reached late Monday afternoon, said he couldn’t comment beyond that. Frieders declined to comment when asked about the meeting, and would not elaborate when asked why he wasn’t commenting.