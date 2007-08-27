Year’s last guided walking tour of the Sycamore Historic District is Sunday

SYCAMORE – This year’s final “Walk through History” guided tour will be conducted Sunday.

The Sycamore Historical Society and Museum has offered walking tours of the Sycamore Historic District on the first Sunday of the month throughout the summer.

Tour participants will follow local historian Stephen Bigolin up and down Sycamore’s streets as he shares his knowledge about the architectural history of current buildings and explains how several homes would not be recognized by their original owners. He also will tell about buildings that have been “lost” over time and give hints to more information that can be found at the museum’s exhibit “Lost Sycamore.”

The walking tour will start at 1 p.m. at the farmers’ market at Somonauk and Elm streets. The fee is $5 per person.