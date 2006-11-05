Iowa Powerball: November 5, 2006

No Jackpot Winner

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — None of the tickets sold for the Powerball game Saturday night matched all six numbers drawn, which were:

12-13-34-39-44

Powerball 5

(twelve, thirteen, thirty-four, thirty-nine, forty-four, Powerball 5)

Power Play: 5

Players matching all five numbers and the Powerball would have won or shared the $15 million jackpot. The prize goes to an estimated $20 million for Wednesday.

Tickets that match the first five numbers, but miss the Powerball, win $200,000 each, and there were three of those. They were sold in: Missouri and Pennsylvania.

———

On the Net: Multi-State Lottery Association: http://www.powerball.com/powerball/