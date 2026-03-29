Historical covers for March 29: Super Highway May Be Built in Next Two Years

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 29. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from early 20th-century mysteries and Prohibition-era scandals to modern political battles over education and local safety.

1911: Joliet Evening Herald

On March 29, 1911, the Joliet Evening Herald was gripped by a local mystery as authorities searched for a missing politician. The lead headline, “Finding of Hat Gives New Turn to Horn Mystery,” detailed the discovery of a headpiece in the river, while another report focused on the “Charmed Family Circle” of the De Long family being broken by tragedy. The front page also highlighted early urban development, noting that “Cars to Run to New Prison Site” as the streetcar line prepared for an extension to the local penitentiary.

1929: Streator Daily Times-Press

The March 29, 1929, edition of the Streator Daily Times-Press featured a chaotic mix of crime and international news. The dominant headline, “Matson Blames Buhn for Fatal Auto Crash,” covered a heated murder trial, while a secondary local mystery involved a “Missing Aurora Dry Investigator” found at a hotel in Odell. On the global stage, the paper tracked the “Federals Begin New Advance Against Rebs” in Mexico and noted a silent response from the U.S. government regarding a mysterious ship sinking.

1929: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

Also on March 29, 1929, The DeKalb Daily Chronicle looked toward the future of infrastructure with the bold headline, “Super Highway May Be Built in Next Two Years.” While the community dreamed of better roads, it also dealt with the legal fallout of the era; the front page detailed how an “Official Under Fire” was accused of violating Prohibition laws. Interestingly, the paper also featured a bit of Chicago underworld lore, claiming that an armored car and elaborate “precautions” had “Saved Al Capone’s Life” during a gangland ambush.

1996: Northwest Herald

Fast forward to March 29, 1996, where the Northwest Herald led with a significant political shift in Springfield: “GOP crushes school funding plan.” The edition also captured a heated local debate on the water, featuring a large photo of “Angry boaters” protesting a proposed 35 mph speed limit on the Fox River with signs reading “I Can’t Drive 35.” In sports, the “Friday Briefing” highlighted Scottie Pippen and the Chicago Bulls’ historic season as they neared their 70th win.