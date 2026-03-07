March 7 historical covers: Raynor’s Tied Up by Strike of 103 Carpenters

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from March 7. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the local politics of the 1920s to the political and infrastructure shifts of the late 20th century.

1927: The Streator Daily Free Press

On March 7, 1927, the front page was dominated by local civic duty and crime. The lead story, “Record Vote Predicted in City Primary,” detailed a surge of interest as 26 candidates vied for office. Darker news gripped the community as well, with reports of a “State Police Probing Auto Ring in Streator” and a somber account of the execution of four men in Philadelphia for the murder of a police officer during a holdup.

1950: Dixon Evening Telegraph

By 1950, labor and local infrastructure took center stage. The main headline, “Raynor’s Tied Up by Strike of 103 Carpenters,” highlighted a significant local labor dispute. Meanwhile, a dramatic roadside story reported on a “Franklin Grove Girl Forced Off Highway and Beaten.” On the national stage, the paper covered the conviction of Judith Coplon and Valentin Gubitchev for espionage, reflecting the early Cold War tensions of the era.

1995: Northwest Herald (Crystal Lake)

The March 7, 1995, edition focused heavily on growth and the legal hurdles of funding it. The lead story, “Randall Road ramps planned for I-90,” signaled a major infrastructure milestone for southern McHenry County. Simultaneously, the paper tracked a “Gas tax case” that threatened to delay local projects, while school officials in District 47 pleaded for a fix to a “double whammy” of budget cuts and property tax caps.

1999: The Daily Chronicle (DeKalb)

Rounding out the collection, the March 7, 1999, Sunday edition captured the region digging out from a “Snowy aftermath.” Beyond the weather, the paper provided a detailed analysis of state spending with the headline “Ryan’s payroll outstrips Edgar’s,” comparing the administrations of the current and former governors. Internationally, the front page focused on the “Decision today on Kosovo’s peace deal,” bringing global conflict home to DeKalb County readers.