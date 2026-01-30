“Bye Bye, Blago” and more historical covers for January 30

As Shaw Media celebrates its 175th anniversary, we looked back at four front pages from January 30. These archives serve as a time capsule, capturing everything from the removal of a governor to the dawn of the space age and the local impact of the Great Depression.

1923: Dixon Evening Telegraph

The January 30, 1923, edition of the Dixon Evening Telegraph led with a focus on state fiscal responsibility. The headline “Governor Small Prepares Budget for Assembly” detailed a plan to save Illinois millions, while international news touched on the “Ruhr Valley Crisis.” Locally, the paper reported on the community’s effort to “Recruit Week for C of C,” highlighting the civic engagement of the era.

1964: The DeKalb Daily Chronicle

By 1964, the front page was dominated by the burgeoning space race and global Cold War tensions. The lead story, “U.S. Scores Another Space Victory,” celebrated the launch of the Atlas-Agena rocket. Closer to home, the paper covered the local expansion of Northern Illinois University, noting “Ceremonies Held This Morning at Northern” for new campus structures, reflecting DeKalb’s growth as an educational hub.

2009: Northwest Herald

The January 30, 2009, edition captured a historic moment in Illinois politics with the massive headline “THROWN OUT.” The paper detailed the unanimous vote by the Illinois Senate to remove Governor Rod Blagojevich from office. Local analysis focused on how McHenry County leaders played a part in the removal.

2009: The Times

Also reporting on the 2009 political shakeup, The Times utilized a more colloquial tone with the headline “IT’S UNANIMOUS: BYE BYE, BLAGO.” The front page highlighted the immediate transition of power to Governor Pat Quinn and his plans to reopen state parks. Below the political fray, the paper reported on a local tragedy, noting a “Man’s body pulled from Illinois River.”