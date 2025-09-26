Prophetstown High School’s Class of 1975 celebrates 50th reunion

The Prophetstown Class of 1975 reunion had its dinner Sept. 20, 2025, at the Candlelight Inn in Rock Falls. First row (from left): Bryan Poulter, Tony Bertolozzi, Neil Johnson, Tom Schroeder, Joanie (Thicksten) Stewart, Deb (Martin) Howard, and Teresa (Burnett) Keag; second row (from left): Karen (Johnson) Rhodes, Joanne (Dever) Olson, JoEllen (Hummel) Morphew, and Laura (Ashpole) Hawk; third row (from left): Curt Kolb, Darla (Eyrich) Corbin, Marge (Rick) Lanphere, Kim (Benson) Egan, Carol (Turner) Troxtell, Laurie (Morris) Westfall, Glenda (Scharer) Clouatre, Cathy (Hill) Mitchell, Debbie Wilson, Pat (Heaton) Friedrichs, Joleen (Lewis) Batten, Libby (Glazier) Timmons, Gail Williamson, Donna (Dugosh) Moore, Cheri (Holmberg) Rhodes, and Sally (Ottens) Heffernan; fourth row (from left): Ed Cooper, Mary (Morris) Vahle, Dan Hansen, Tom Finnicum, Judy (Larson) Walter, Doug Robinson, Vicky (Montee) Stokes, Kaye (VanDeWostine) Coers, Cathy (Sandrock) Hinrichs, and Learl McDonald; fifth row (from left): Dan Castle, Mark Tenboer, Jeff Mosher, Kevin McKenna, Bruce Strike, and Mark Melton. Not pictured: Jeff Sibley. (Photo Provided By Teresa Burnett Keag)

The Class of 1975, with 98 classmates, is the largest graduating class of Prophetstown High School so far, and they celebrated a milestone with their 50th class reunion this past weekend.

Activities included a golf outing, school tour, casual Friday night gathering along the Rock River, and a Saturday night dinner, games, photo booth and some fun prizes.

This main event had a total of 45 classmates and 29 guests in attendance. Along with the dinner, there was trivia, a “golden” game, photo prop booth, drawings and a few winners for memorabilia and table decor:

Classmate who sent their invite in first – Kevin McKenna

Classmate who arrived first tonight as a couple – Dan Castle

Classmate with the youngest grandchild – Curt Kolb

Classmate who traveled the furthest – Glenda Clouatre, Belize

Classmate who has moved the most times in the past 50 years – Jeff Mosher

Classmate who has the most grandchildren – Tom Schroeder

Classmate who arrived first tonight, solo – Karen Johnson

Classmate with the most tattoos – Donna Moore, Kay VanDeWostine, and Gail Williamson (tied)

Classmate who is the most recently wed – Deb Martin Howard

Classmate who has never attended a previous class reunion – Carol Turner and Ed Cooper (tied)

The Prophetstown Class of 1975 wishes to thank the Candlelight Inn of Rock Falls for hosting their reunion on Saturday night, Sept. 20.