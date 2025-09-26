Prophetstown High School’s Class of 1975 celebrates 50th reunion

The Class of 1975, with 98 classmates, is the largest graduating class of Prophetstown High School so far, and they celebrated a milestone with their 50th class reunion this past weekend.
Activities included a golf outing, school tour, casual Friday night gathering along the Rock River, and a Saturday night dinner, games, photo booth and some fun prizes.
This main event had a total of 45 classmates and 29 guests in attendance. Along with the dinner, there was trivia, a “golden” game, photo prop booth, drawings and a few winners for memorabilia and table decor:
- Classmate who sent their invite in first – Kevin McKenna
- Classmate who arrived first tonight as a couple – Dan Castle
- Classmate with the youngest grandchild – Curt Kolb
- Classmate who traveled the furthest – Glenda Clouatre, Belize
- Classmate who has moved the most times in the past 50 years – Jeff Mosher
- Classmate who has the most grandchildren – Tom Schroeder
- Classmate who arrived first tonight, solo – Karen Johnson
- Classmate with the most tattoos – Donna Moore, Kay VanDeWostine, and Gail Williamson (tied)
- Classmate who is the most recently wed – Deb Martin Howard
- Classmate who has never attended a previous class reunion – Carol Turner and Ed Cooper (tied)
The Prophetstown Class of 1975 wishes to thank the Candlelight Inn of Rock Falls for hosting their reunion on Saturday night, Sept. 20.