‘The History of Pizza’ kicks off The Whiteside Forum’s new season Sept. 28

The Whiteside Forum will kick off its 2025-26 season with a presentation on “The History of Pizza” by guest speaker Wolf Koch at 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 28, in the Community Room of the Odell Public Library.

All are welcome to learn more about one of America’s most popular and iconic food items and to ask the expert questions to learn even more.

The Odell Public Library is located at 307 S. Madison St., Morrison.

Koch is a consulting engineer, photographer, historian and frequent presenter at Whiteside Forum events.

For more information about this event or the Whiteside Forum, contact Marc Adami by email at marcadami53@gmail.com or text at 815-718-5347. All forum events are free and open to the public.