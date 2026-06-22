Lucid Air Grand Touring takes bows with stunning EV style

Looking at the 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring sedan for the first time (and there’s a lot to take in), you cannot help but be struck by the way it stands out among more traditional vehicles in the vicinity. It demands your attention.

Of course, if something demands your attention, it had better be able to hold it. There are plenty of posers out there in the market, but that’s one thing this Lucid Air sedan cannot be accused of – it has the looks and the performance to back up the looks.

Low, wide and impossibly sleek, the Air looks like it belongs five years in the future. Once the initial wow factor fades, the real question becomes: does it live up to the promise behind the design? After spending time behind the wheel, the answer is mostly yes.

Let’s start with the performance headline – range. Lucid claims an impressive 512 miles on a full charge, and while real-world driving will always vary, even conservative estimates put it comfortably above most competitors. That kind of range changes how you think about electric driving. I have found firsthand that range anxiety is real, and for many, it keeps them from considering an EV.

Daily commuting, weekend trips, and even longer drives become far more practical without constantly planning for charging stops. My experience with the Air’s charging performance also impresses. With access to a fast charger, you can add up to 200 miles in roughly 12 minutes under ideal conditions. That doesn’t just compete with the best in the EV space; it sets the bar.

I’m also here to tell you that numbers only tell part of the Lucid Air story. Press the accelerator, and the Air Grand Touring delivers a staggering 1,234 horsepower. The result is a 0–60 mph time of just 1.89 seconds. It’s the kind of acceleration that feels less like driving and more like being launched. Yet, what’s remarkable is how controlled it felt. The power is immediate, but not chaotic. Lucid has engineered a driving experience that’s both thrilling and composed.

I found the ride quality to lean toward the luxury end of the spectrum. It absorbs bumps with ease, and the cabin remains whisper-quiet even at highway speeds. The steering is precise, though some drivers may find it a bit numb compared to more driver-focused competitors. This isn’t a sports sedan in the traditional sense – it’s a high-speed luxury cruiser with supercar acceleration.

Inside, Lucid leans heavily into modern luxury. The materials feel premium throughout, with soft-touch surfaces, elegant stitching, and thoughtful design details. The optional glass canopy roof transforms the cabin, flooding it with natural light and creating an open, airy feel. It’s a striking feature, though on particularly sunny days, some may wish for a bit more shade.

Comfort is a clear priority. The available 20-way power front seats with heating, ventilation and massage functions make long drives effortless. Rear-seat space is generous, and the overall layout feels designed with passengers in mind just as much as with the driver.

Technology plays a central role here. The Surreal Sound Pro system, with its 21 speakers, delivers crisp, immersive audio that rivals high-end home setups. The infotainment system is visually impressive, with a large, curved display that integrates most vehicle functions. However, it’s not without its frustrations. Some menus felt overly complex, and I experienced occasional lag in responses at least a couple of times a day. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s an area where refinement would go a long way.

Efficiency is another strong point. With ratings ranging from 122 to 120 MPGe combined, the Air manages to pair its performance with admirable energy use. That balance is part of what makes it such a compelling option in the luxury EV segment.

Safety is well-covered, too. A full suite of driver assistance features comes standard, including highway assist, adaptive cruise control, and advanced collision mitigation systems. The technology works well in most scenarios, though, like many systems, it still requires attentive oversight from the driver.

The Lucid Air Grand Touring has a couple of drawbacks, including the eye-opening price tag. With a base price of $114,900 and a fully equipped model climbing to around $136,950, it sits firmly in the ultra-luxury category. At that level, expectations are understandably high, and some buyers may question whether the brand cachet matches more established competitors.

There are also concerns about long-term reliability and service infrastructure. Lucid is still a relatively young company, and while its technology is impressive, its dealership and service network don’t yet have the reach of traditional automakers. For some buyers, that uncertainty could be a sticking point.

For me, while the minimalist interior design is gorgeous, it relies heavily on touchscreen controls. Simple tasks that would typically involve physical buttons can require multiple taps, which were distracting while driving.

Overall, it’s hard to ignore what Lucid has accomplished here. The Air Grand Touring isn’t just another electric sedan; it’s a statement about what’s possible when a company pushes beyond conventional limits. It delivers extraordinary range, jaw-dropping performance, and a level of luxury that feels thoughtfully executed. For buyers willing to embrace a newer brand and overlook a few growing pains, the 2026 Lucid Air Grand Touring offers one of the most compelling and ambitious packages in the EV world today.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.