Classic Wheels Spotlight: 1934 Ford Coupe

Nick Gironda’s lifelong passion for cars is written in every detail of his meticulously crafted 1934 Ford 3-window coupe. A self-described “Chevy man” after years of owning hot rods and show cars, Gironda found himself drawn to something a little different when he set his sights on this iconic Ford.

What caught his attention? The unmistakable attitude and styling of the famous ZZ Top “Eliminator” coupe.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1934 Ford Coupe Front Passenger (Rudy Host, Jr.)

“I liked the look of the ZZ Top Eliminator car,” Gironda said, and that influence is clear. His coupe mirrors the legendary hot rod in several ways, from its bold red paint to its aggressive stance. The roof has been chopped three inches, giving it that sleek, low-profile that enthusiasts admire—though Gironda opted to skip the graphics, letting the car’s craftsmanship speak for itself.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1934 Ford Coupe Engine (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Under the hood, the build is all about performance. Power comes from a 1969 Ford Boss 302 engine, topped with a tunnel ram and dual 780 cfm Holley carburetors. It’s paired with a Ford AOD transmission and a 2,500-stall torque converter, delivering both strength and drivability. A Hurst Pro-Stick shifter with reverse and neutral lockouts adds a layer of safety and precision, while a narrowed Ford 9-inch rear end with 4:10 Posi gears ensures the power gets to the pavement.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1934 Ford Coupe Rear (Rudy Host, Jr.)

And it’s plenty of pavement. Massive Mickey Thompson 33x12.5R15 tires mounted on Weld aluminum wheels give the coupe its unmistakable pro street stance. Supporting performance upgrades include custom three-inch headers and exhaust with Flowmaster mufflers, along with a polished aluminum three-core radiator and chrome electric cooling fans to keep temperatures in check.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1934 Ford Coupe Driver Side (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Gironda purchased the car in 1992 with a vision: to create a dependable driver with a pro street look. Starting with a fiberglass body from Outlaw Body—reinforced with steel—and a matching chassis, he took on most of the build himself. It was a labor of love, down to the smallest details. He even handled the paintwork, a skill he learned from his father.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1934 Ford Coupe Driver Side (Rudy Host, Jr.)

“I did most of the work myself,” Gironda said, and it shows. The car features Grade 12 chrome bolts throughout, custom wiring completed by Gironda, and original 1934 Ford headlights painted to match the body. California-style bumpers add a finishing touch to the exterior.

Inside, the coupe blends comfort with classic hot rod style. The gray tweed interior, crafted by Ogden Top and Trim in Berwyn, offers a clean and timeless look. AutoMeter Ultra-Lite gauges fill the instrument cluster, while modern conveniences like power windows and a power trunk release make the car as functional as it is striking. Gironda even modified the original crank-out windshield, pinning it closed after noticing vibration while driving.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1934 Ford Coupe Dashboard (Rudy Host, Jr.)

Additional features—including a Simpson drag chute, custom EDK Tricks wheelie bars, and braided lines throughout—underscore the car’s performance roots. Interestingly, the only non-Ford component is a Chevy-style steering column with a locking feature.

For Gironda and his wife, Denise, the car isn’t just about craftsmanship; it’s about community. The couple regularly attends cruise nights and local shows, often favoring charity events over competitions.

Photos by Rudy Host, Jr. - 1934 Ford Coupe Interior (Rudy Host, Jr.)

“We go to have fun and be with other car enthusiasts,” he said. And with a car like this, it’s safe to say they bring plenty of excitement wherever they go.

If you have a car you would like to see featured in Classic Wheels, contact Rudy Host, Jr. at Classic.Wheels.Rudy@gmail.com.