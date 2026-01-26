Impressive Ford F-150 Lightning pickup heads off into the sunset

When news came out that Ford had decided to cease production of its flagship EV Lightning pickup, I was disappointed but not surprised. When people ask me, “What is the coolest vehicle you’ve driven?” over the past two years or so, the answer was easy – the Ford F-150 Lightning.

Given the repeal of any EV incentives for consumers and soaring prices for even the most middle-of-the-road vehicles, the Lightning (which is anything but middle-of-the-road) had a huge uphill climb to meet sales goals, which were never realized. Thus, Ford will dial things back a bit and focus on hybrid vehicles.

The Ford F-150 Lightning not only pushed the idea of an all-electric full-size pickup into everyday reality, but it elevated the fun factor and the work capability at the same time. With a base 4WD price of $67,995, the Lightning sits squarely in the modern work-truck segment while leaning into electric-vehicle technology that separates it from its internal-combustion counterparts.

My most recent SuperCrew test model, equipped with Pro Power Onboard ($1,200), a Mobile Power Cord ($600), 20-inch dark carbonized alloy wheels, and the Max Towing Package ($1,100), carried a final price of $74,600, including destination.

Where the F-150 Lightning truly sets itself apart is in its work-friendly design. The available Pro Power Onboard system effectively turns the truck into a rolling generator, allowing owners to power tools, job-site equipment or even home appliances directly from the vehicle. For contractors, tradespeople or homeowners tackling weekend projects, this feature alone can justify the Lightning’s appeal.

The Mobile Power Cord further enhances flexibility, making it easier to recharge or provide power in a variety of locations. Storage is another highlight, particularly the front trunk – or “frunk” – which offers secure, weather-proof space that traditional pickups simply don’t have.

Inside the cabin, Ford balances durability with comfort. Controls are intuitive, materials are practical, and there’s ample space for both passengers and gear, making the Lightning equally suited to long workdays and family duty. Slide behind the wheel, and the Lightning feels both familiar and refreshingly different. The dual-motor all-wheel-drive system delivers instant torque, making acceleration smooth and immediate whether merging onto the highway or navigating city traffic.

For me, this was one of the more impressive features: A full-size pickup (and its elevated seating position) and the sensation of an EV’s instant torque and acceleration. It’s a combo that is rare. Even with a full cab and cargo, the truck moves with confidence.

Like most EV pickups, towing can significantly reduce driving range when hauling heavier loads. Independent testing has shown that towing can cut effective range by half or more under certain conditions. If you want more, there’s more to be had by opting for the upgraded battery pack and range.

Ford estimates an EPA range of up to 320 miles with the extended-range battery, and some testing has matched or slightly exceeded that figure in ideal conditions. In colder climates, ranges will dip well below ideal figures, reinforcing the need for thoughtful trip planning.

Safety is one of the Lightning’s strongest attributes. Every model comes equipped with Ford Co-Pilot360 2.0, a robust collection of driver-assistance technologies designed to reduce fatigue and help prevent collisions. Standard features include automatic emergency braking, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, adaptive cruise control, and rear parking sensors. Optional upgrades such as Ford’s BlueCruise hands-free driving system add semi-autonomous capability on compatible highways, making long drives less demanding.

The Lightning’s safety credentials are backed by strong crash-test results, including top ratings from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The truck feels composed and secure on the road, helped by its low center of gravity from the battery pack mounted beneath the cabin.

With the Max Towing Package installed, the Lightning can tow up to 10,000 pounds, a respectable figure for an electric pickup and enough for boats, campers or utility trailers. The trade-off is range. While this limitation isn’t unique to the Lightning, it’s an adjustment for buyers accustomed to the quick refueling and long range of gasoline trucks.

For my dollars, there are a few drawbacks worth noting. Public charging speeds are adequate, and with more infrastructure appearing every year, it is becoming easier to plan a long trip with little anxiety.

It will be sad to say goodbye to the Ford F-150 Lightning, which succeeds as a thoughtful blend of familiar truck utility and modern EV innovation. It delivers strong safety technology, genuinely useful work features, and everyday drivability that makes it easy to live with.

For anyone whose work and lifestyle align with its strengths, the Lightning represents a meaningful and capable step into EV truck ownership – not a perfect solution, but with an 8-year/100,000-mile warranty on all EV components, it is still a compelling buy that is way ahead of its time.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.