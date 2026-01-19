2026 Infiniti QX80 is brand’s flagship

You don’t have to go to Texas to recognize firsthand that the full-size luxury SUV category is crowded with heavy hitters. I recently tested the 2026 Infiniti QX80 Sport, which steps into the game with a clear emphasis on bold presence, power and interior polish.

It doesn’t take long with the QX80 Sport to understand this is an SUV that isn’t shy about being big or bold, and for drivers who want traditional luxury wrapped in modern tech, it brings quite a bit to the table. At the same time, it also has a few challenges worth factoring into any buying decision.

My tester featured the Sport Exterior Package, a $1,060 add-on that gives the already imposing QX80 an even more assertive look. Black roof rail crossbars, Sport 22-inch black aluminum wheels, and a striking black/white two-tone paint scheme help visually shrink the vehicle and emphasize its stance. It is the kind of SUV you notice in a parking lot without even scoping it out.

While the looks set a tone, it’s the cabin where the QX80 truly makes its mark. Infiniti has clearly focused on tactile detail and ambiance. The Infiniti light path and illuminated kick plates make a strong first impression, and the Personalized Ambient Lighting system that offers a stunning 64 colors lets drivers dial in the mood.

I’m a fan of natural wood trim, and this Infiniti offers up a wonderful open-pore ash wood trim that brings a classic luxury feel rather than the glossy, plastic-heavy surfaces that show up in some rivals. Small touches, like the integrated dash cam recorder, feel thoughtful and tailored to what people actually want in a large SUV today.

Comfort is abundant with heated and ventilated seats front and rear, along with a leather-wrapped heated steering wheel, which reinforces the QX80’s long-trip credentials. Space is generous by any standard, and passengers won’t be left negotiating elbowroom. The massive power panoramic moonroof expands the sense of airiness even further, making the cabin feel less like a truck and more like a rolling lounge.

Up front, technology is the visual star. Dual 14.3-inch monolith-style displays stretch across the dash, paired with a 9-inch lower haptic-feedback touchscreen. The effect is clean and modern rather than cluttered, and the learning curve is reasonable after a short time behind the wheel.

Google built-in navigation is available, and wireless Apple and Android smartphone integration plus wireless charging mean drivers don’t have to live in a tangle of cords. Tech-forward buyers will likely find the interface appealing, and the execution feels consistent with a six-figure SUV.

On the performance side, the QX80 Sport doesn’t disappoint. The 3.5-liter twin-turbo V6 delivers 450 horsepower and 516 lb-ft of torque, paired to a 9-speed automatic transmission. Power delivery is confident, and the vehicle never feels overwhelmed by its size. Towing capacity is impressive at 8,500 pounds.

As expected in a flagship SUV, safety is another major emphasis. The QX80 offers a comprehensive set of available driver-assistance technologies designed to help mitigate crashes and reduce fatigue. These include systems intended to help with forward-collision risk, lane-departure prevention, blind-spot awareness, and driver attention monitoring. Surround-view camera functionality and parking assistance technologies are also available to help manage the vehicle’s substantial size in tight spaces.

Of course, no vehicle is without tradeoffs, and the QX80 Sport is no exception. With four-wheel drive, the QX80 Sport starts at $101,950 before options, and my tester’s final tally of $107,965 with destination reflects how easily the number climbs. Even within the luxury marketplace, it sits in rarefied territory.

While I have stated the QX80’s size is a comfort asset on the highway, it can become a liability in everyday driving. Parking garages, older city streets, and tight suburban lots will quickly remind drivers just how large this SUV is. Maneuverability isn’t poor for its class, but physics can’t be ignored. Any drivers stepping up from midsize SUVs will feel the difference.

No doubt, fuel economy is an area where large, powerful luxury SUVs generally struggle, and the QX80 is no exception. A twin-turbo V6 moving a heavy, body-on-frame vehicle is not a recipe for thrift, and buyers should expect frequent fuel stops at 17 city, 16 highway, 19 combined.

Lastly, some shoppers may find elements of the ride and handling leaning toward the traditional SUV side of the spectrum rather than feeling fully car-like or athletic. The QX80 is tuned for comfort, isolation and confidence, not sport-sedan reflexes. That is not a flaw so much as a matter of taste, but it is worth test-driving with realistic expectations. For families who want genuine room, long-haul comfort and an environment that feels special every time they open the door, the QX80 Sport makes a compelling case.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.