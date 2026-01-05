Kia Sorento Hybrid SX delivers big on efficiency, premium practicality, value

When it comes to sport-utility vehicles, one thing is absolute – this category is way too crowded. Dig a bit deeper and step into the midsize SUV segment, and you will find equally cramped quarters, but several vehicles that separate themselves through value.

The 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid SX-Prestige achieves unique separation in the midsize segment by blending efficiency, upscale features and everyday versatility. After spending time behind the wheel, it’s clear that Kia’s hybrid Sorento with AWD is worth a long look.

Visually, the Sorento Hybrid SX-Prestige strikes a confident balance between sporty and refined. My test model wore a steel gray exterior that highlighted the SUV’s clean body lines and squared-off stance. The design feels contemporary without being overly aggressive, and the functional roof rails and 19-inch alloy wheels reinforce the family-capable mission.

One exterior detail that stood out immediately was the projector LED headlights. They’re cut into the sides of the nose and set back behind the grille, giving the front end a layered, purposeful look that feels distinct and a bit more premium than many competitors in this class.

Inside, the Sorento Hybrid SX-Prestige leans into upscale comfort without crossing into luxury-brand excess. The black leather interior in my tester felt durable yet refined, and the overall cabin design is intuitive and thoughtfully laid out.

As is the case with most Kias, cabin materials are generally high quality, with soft-touch surfaces in key areas, though a few harder plastics remain – mostly in lower door panels and storage areas.

I found the seating comfort to be a real selling point, particularly in the second row. The Sorento Hybrid SX-Prestige comes standard with captain’s chairs, which not only make entry and exit easier but also give rear passengers a more individual, lounge-like feel. The second row also benefits from its own dual-zone climate controls, a feature families will appreciate on longer drives. While the Sorento offers a third row, it’s best suited for children or shorter trips, as legroom back there is tight for adults, a common trade-off in midsize three-row crossovers.

Technology is undoubtedly one of the Sorento Hybrid’s highlights. The dashboard is dominated by a large 12.3-inch panoramic display with built-in navigation, and it integrates cleanly into the overall design rather than feeling tacked on. The system is responsive, visually sharp, and intuitive to use. Effortless connectivity is a recurring theme here, with standard wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, making it simple to sync your smartphone without cables.

Under the hood, the 2025 Sorento Hybrid SX-Prestige is powered by a 1.6-liter turbocharged GDI hybrid powertrain producing a combined 227 horsepower. It’s paired with a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters, an uncommon but welcome setup in a hybrid SUV.

I found the power delivery to be smooth and predictable, and the transition between electric and gas propulsion is mostly seamless. Acceleration is adequate rather than thrilling, but it feels well-matched to the Sorento’s mission as a comfortable, efficient family vehicle.

My tester was equipped with all-wheel drive, including a center lock feature and Drive Mode Select with a Snow Mode. In poor weather or slick conditions, the system inspires confidence, and the Snow Mode in particular helps manage throttle response and traction effectively. While this Sorento isn’t designed for off-road adventures, it handles winter driving and light gravel roads with ease.

Fuel economy is where the Sorento Hybrid truly shines. Offering an impressive 34 mpg in the city, 34 mpg on the highway, and 34 mpg combined, the Sorento impresses as a three-row SUV, especially one equipped with all-wheel drive. For families looking to reduce fuel costs without downsizing, this hybrid setup makes a compelling case.

As with any vehicle, my tester was not without a couple of drawbacks. At a base price of $46,890 and a final price of $49,705 as tested, it’s positioned at the higher end of the Sorento lineup. Some shoppers may find similarly priced competitors offering slightly more cargo space or a more powerful drivetrain. Additionally, while the ride quality is comfortable, the suspension can feel a bit firm over rough pavement, especially on the 19-inch wheels. Road noise is generally well controlled, but it becomes more noticeable at highway speeds compared to some rivals.

Another consideration is towing capability. Hybrid efficiency comes at the cost of towing capacity, and buyers who frequently tow larger trailers may find the Sorento Hybrid limiting compared to non-hybrid alternatives.

Where Kia continues to excel is in long-term value. The 2025 Sorento Hybrid SX-Prestige is backed by Kia’s industry-leading 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty, along with the same coverage for the hybrid battery. For buyers planning to keep their vehicle for the long haul, that peace of mind is a significant selling point.

Overall, the 2025 Kia Sorento Hybrid SX-Prestige delivers a well-rounded package that prioritizes efficiency, comfort and technology. It may not be the most powerful or spacious option in the segment, but its strong fuel economy, thoughtful features and refined design make it a smart choice for families who want a premium feel without stepping into luxury-brand pricing.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.