Electric Elegance in Mercedes-Benz EQE 500

The 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic is a handsome electric sedan that leans heavily on its German DNA and seamlessly blends comfort, technology, and quiet authority.

At the core of my tester’s operating heart was a dual-motor 4Matic all-wheel-drive setup that produces 402 horsepower and a hefty 633 lb-ft of torque. During my week-long test, the EQE 500 delivered effortless acceleration around town and confident highway passing on demand.

Mercedes engineers have tuned the EQE 500’s ride for comfort and stability rather than snap-your-head-back sportiness. This middle-ground offers up a relaxed cruiser that will still make you smile when you jab the accelerator.

German luxury is on full display in the EQE 500 cabin. Look for premium materials, an elegant layout, and an absolute focus on passenger comfort. My test vehicle included contoured front seats with massage and the Acoustic Comfort Package, which will make any long-distance trip a pleasure.

I found the EQE 500 cabin to be calm and quiet, thanks in part to the standard electric drivetrain and the optional AIRMATIC air suspension, which smooths out road imperfections in milliseconds.

The impressive numbers come from the EQE 500’s efficiency rating at 85 MPGe city, 84 MPGe highway, and 85 MPGe combined, which makes it one of the more efficient luxury EVs in its class, without demanding compromise in performance. While I found the practical range varied with my driving style throughout the test period, I appreciated the combination of an efficient powertrain, low-friction tires, and aerodynamic bodywork.

The EQE features a deep list of standard and optional tech and convenience features. Standard driver aids are strong, and the Driver Assistance Package on my tester added adaptive systems for easy highway driving.

I found the infotainment system to be a combo of visual treats, which at times was intuitive to operate, though the learning curve can be steeper than competitors’ systems due to nested menus and multiple touch surfaces. I love the sleek, modern look of the haptic controls and touch-sensitive panels, but they required more attention than physical knobs or buttons.

Rear passenger space is generous for a sedan in this segment, and the cargo area is more than enough for daily tasks. While taller passengers may find headroom marginal in the back, the tradeoff was the gorgeous panoramic roof.

EVs create a unique need for peace of mind regarding the battery warranty. Mercedes offers a comprehensive warranty of 10 years or 155,000 miles. That long coverage window should reassure buyers concerned about long-term battery degradation.

As expected, once you start adding options, the pricing can climb quickly. The base price for my EQE was $85,900; options including the Acoustic Comfort Package ($1,100), contoured front seats with massage ($1,100), AIRMATIC ($1,900), Driver Assistance Package ($1,250), and Winter Package ($1,500), lifted the final tally to $95,600.

My experience driving the EQE was great. I found the driving dynamics to be balanced, steering precise, and suspension protecting occupants in the cabin from harsh pavement imperfections. While braking is strong, the regenerative braking calibration at first felt very abrupt and it took a few days to adapt.

Charging speeds, while respectable, aren’t class-leading; frequent long-distance drivers who want the fastest possible top-up times may prefer competitors with higher peak charging rates. Also, ownership costs for tires and optional maintenance packages can be higher than other mainstream EVs, though this is normally accepted as part of the cost of being “exclusive.”

Mercedes’ safety features are comprehensive, with advanced driver assists and solid crash protection. The optional Driver Assistance Package enhances these capabilities, but some of its functions require active supervision and aren’t substitutes for attentive driving.

Overall, the 2025 Mercedes-Benz EQE 500 4Matic is a polished, efficient, and comfortable luxury EV that excels at delivering a serene, premium driving experience. It balances performance and refinement well, backed by a reassuring 10-year/155,000-mile battery warranty.

For drivers who value comfort, build quality, and a composed on-road demeanor, the EQE 500 makes a convincing case. In short, if you prize Mercedes-level luxury and a tranquil cabin over edge-of-your-seat handling or record-breaking charging numbers, the EQE 500 4Matic is a compelling choice.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.