2025 A6 Sportback e-tron quattro has efficiency, expected German luxury

When you climb into the 2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron quattro, it’s clear Audi took its time transitioning one of its signature luxury sedans into an electric vehicle. With dual all-electric motors delivering a combined 456 horsepower and standard all-wheel drive, this EV offers the quiet authority and refined power you’d expect from the German automaker.

Exterior

One thing you notice right out of the box with the A6 Sportback e-tron is the exterior styling. As a huge fan of Audi’s traditional understated sophistication approach to exterior design, I was underwhelmed initially by the A6 in my driveway.

While the proportions of the A6 e-tron are handsome, including the single-frame grille upfront (redesigned for EV duty) that delivers a panel instead of open vents, this A6 is far more elegant than aggressive. For traditional Audi buyers, this familiar approach is comforting, but for those EV buyers looking for some flair, it will be cause for pause.

Audi has created a sleek, aerodynamic, and unmistakably upscale EV sedan, but nothing is daring about the exterior. Audi prioritized efficiency for this EV, and for some buyers, it may be too conservative.

Performance

My Audi A6 e-tron quattro tester had an estimated 0-60 mph sprint in just 4.3 seconds, an impressive feat for a car this size and weight. What I found most impressive was how composed it felt getting there. EV power is instant but never abrupt, and the car’s low center of gravity makes it incredibly stable. The Quattro all-wheel-drive system continuously balances power between the front and rear motors for secure traction.

As is Audi’s signature when compared to German rivals BMW and Mercedes, the A6 e-tron favors smoothness over aggression. Steering is precise but light, and the suspension, especially with the optional adaptive air setup included in the Prestige Package, prioritizes comfort and composure.

For me, the A6 Sportback e-tron quattro proved that efficiency and luxury can coexist. With an EPA-estimated 110 MPGe city, 102 highway, and 106 combined, it’s among the most efficient vehicles in its segment. For drivers prioritizing range, Audi offers the available EV Ultra Package, which pushes the EPA estimate to 392 miles.

Charging is huge strength for this Audi. The A6 e-tron can handle up to 270 kW DC fast charging, allowing a 10 to 80 percent recharge in as little as 21 minutes under optimal conditions. That means realistic road-trip potential without long breaks. Regenerative braking can be adjusted, allowing drivers to tailor the feel from light coasting to strong one-pedal operation. Audi’s efficiency and charging performance place it near the top of the luxury EV field.

Inside, the A6 Sportback e-tron feels every bit the modern Audi with clean, minimal, and tastefully high-tech design and a gorgeous dual-screen layout that integrates seamlessly into the dash. As expected, I found the cabin materials to be top-shelf, fit and finish are impeccable, and the cabin stays quiet even at highway speeds.

The hatchback-style liftgate (instead of a traditional trunk) adds useful cargo flexibility. Rear-seat space is generous for passengers, though the sloping roofline slightly reduces headroom (a small compromise for the sleek Sportback design).

My tester included two notable option groups: the Prestige Package ($6,300), which adds Adaptive Cruise Assist, Air Suspension, a Head-Up Display, Bang & Olufsen 3D audio, Park Assist, and heated steering and rear seats; and the Warm Weather Package ($1,150), which brings ventilated front seats and Bang & Olufsen’s innovative front headrest speakers.

Together, these packages elevate the interior experience significantly. The Bang & Olufsen system is particularly outstanding, filling the cabin with rich, immersive sound that matches the car’s calm demeanor. The air suspension makes highway travel peaceful, while adaptive cruise and lane-keeping assist reduce the stress of long trips.

At a tested price of $77,240 (from a $67,900 base), the A6 Sportback e-tron quattro sits squarely within the competitive range for luxury EV sedans with comparable power and equipment.

My Audi A6 e-tron made me appreciate the silence and control, instead of the adrenaline push from EV performance. The 2025 Audi A6 Sportback e-tron quattro succeeds by doing what Audi does best: blending technology, design, and refinement into a cohesive package. It’s fast but not flashy and luxurious without being ostentatious.

For drivers ready to leave combustion engines behind without giving up traditional luxury, the A6 Sportback e-tron quattro makes a compelling case. It’s not a showoff EV, and that’s precisely its charm.

John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.