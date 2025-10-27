Rugged refinement redefined by Lexus

The 2025 Lexus GX is a fine luxury SUV that aims to go wherever you point it. (John Stein)

The Lexus GX has long occupied a unique space in the luxury SUV world as a true body-on-frame off-roader wrapped in fine accoutrements of leather and wood trim. For 2025, Lexus completely reimagines the all-new GX 550 as an SUV with go-anywhere roots while adding a heavy dose of sophistication and technology.

On the outside, the GX 550 makes an immediate statement with its boxy corners and more aggressive appearance than previous variants. Huge 22-inch alloy wheels are gorgeous, and they elevate the GX 550’s planted look, as well as its level of refinement. Add in the black roof racking system, and it just feels tough.

Under the hood, the GX 550 gets a major mechanical update. Gone is the old V8, replaced by a 3.6-liter twin-turbocharged V6 that produces 349 horsepower and 479 lb-ft of torque. It’s paired with a smooth 10-speed automatic transmission and standard full-time four-wheel drive.

I had the chance to get my tester out on the highway for a long haul as well as give it the rounds about town. Believe it or not, this V6 setup gives the GX more muscle than before, especially noticeable in low-end torque. Whether I was merging onto the highway or climbing a steep rural road, the engine responds with confidence and less effort than the outgoing powertrain.

Despite its power, the GX’s fuel economy will not be turning heads for efficiency. Rated at 15 mpg city, 21 mpg highway, and 17 mpg combined, it lags behind many rivals that offer hybrid or smaller turbocharged options. Drivers looking for better mileage might be disappointed, especially considering the SUV’s hefty 6,000-pound-plus curb weight. Still, most owners shopping in this segment are likely more focused on capability and comfort than saving at the pump, so in that case – GX 550 is exactly where you want to be.

I found the GX 550 ride to be firm but composed, soaking up imperfections with confidence. Lexus engineers have clearly tuned the suspension to strike a balance between off-road strength and on-road refinement. The steering is weighty and deliberate, befitting a serious SUV, but parking maneuvers require a steady hand – this is not a small vehicle. Highway driving is quiet and serene, aided by excellent sound insulation and thick glass that keeps wind noise at bay.

Inside, the GX 550 showcases Lexus’s latest design language. This is a clear step up from the previous generation’s more utilitarian cabin. High-quality materials abound, from the soft-touch dash to the semi-aniline heated and ventilated leather seats. The layout feels more modern and intuitive, anchored by a large 14-inch touchscreen that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. I appreciated that the physical controls for key functions remain, something that’s often missing in today’s screen-heavy interiors.

Comfort is another GX strength. My test model featured optional heated second-row captain’s chairs ($440) and a Head-Up Display ($900) that projected key information directly onto the windshield. The seating position offers excellent visibility, and my road trip was made easier by supportive seats and generous legroom. Cargo capacity has also improved, thanks in part to a new power liftgate that replaces the old swing-out rear door.

When the pavement ends, the GX 550 truly comes alive. Full-time four-wheel drive, low-range gearing, and Lexus’s available Multi-Terrain Select system give it impressive off-road capability. Whether navigating muddy trails or rocky paths, the SUV feels composed and capable. Hill descent control and a new Crawl Control system take much of the anxiety out of steep, uneven terrain. The roof rail cross bars ($440) add extra practicality for adventurers who want to carry gear like bikes, kayaks, or rooftop tents.

Lexus also packed the GX with a comprehensive suite of safety and driver-assistance technologies. The Lexus Safety System+ 3.0 includes adaptive cruise control, lane-tracing assist, blind-spot monitoring, and pre-collision braking with pedestrian detection. Optional features such as Traffic Jam Assist ($620) can take over some low-speed driving duties in congested conditions, further reducing fatigue on longer commutes.

Still, a few drawbacks remain. Beyond fuel economy, the GX’s high step-in height and relatively tight third row might be challenging for families who frequently haul more than five passengers. And while the 10-speed automatic shifts smoothly, it occasionally hunts for gears during quick acceleration.

I feel like there’s something undeniably appealing about the GX 550’s character. It’s a luxury SUV that doesn’t pretend to be a car; it feels solid, upright, and purposeful. The squared-off exterior design, with its bold front fascia, vertical taillights, and flat roofline, pays homage to classic off-roaders while looking right at home in a suburban driveway.

Ultimately, the 2025 Lexus GX 550 succeeds in bringing the model into the modern era without diluting its essence. It’s powerful, luxurious, and genuinely capable off-road. At a final price of $85,189, my test model ventures into a very competitive segment while offering a chance to really stand out.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.