Premium QX60 offers high-end comforts with AWD capability

As Nissan’s luxury brand, Infiniti has been delivering premium driving experiences since the fall of 1989. With more than three decades of success under its belt, Infiniti continues to compete in an ever-crowded premium market with products like the 2025 QX60.

I recently tested the Infiniti QX60 Autograph, the highest-level trim available in this mid-size SUV. Featuring bold styling, a refined interior, advanced technology, and an emphasis on family comfort, the QX60 is a compelling vehicle that entices with extraordinary comfort throughout the cabin.

Under the hood, the QX60 introduces Infiniti’s 2.0-liter Variable Compression turbo engine. Producing a respectable 268 horsepower and 286 lb-ft of torque, paired with a smooth-shifting 9-speed automatic transmission, the QX60 Autograph’s innovative engine adjusts its compression ratio to balance efficiency and performance.

The engine feels energetic enough for merging and passing, though it lacks the effortless surge some rivals offer with larger-displacement or hybrid powertrains. All-wheel drive comes standard on the Autograph trim, giving drivers added confidence in adverse weather.

A notable feature was the transmission oil cooler that supports towing capability, ensuring that the QX60 can handle family trailers or small boats with less strain. Towing capacity remains competitive in its class, though those seeking serious heavy-duty pulling might look elsewhere.

Fuel economy comes in at 22 mpg city, 27 highway, and 24 combined, which is reasonable for a three-row SUV of this size.

Throughout my week-long test period, I found the QX60 to be composed on the road, leaning more toward comfort than outright sportiness. Steering is predictable but somewhat numb, reminding you that this is a family-oriented luxury vehicle, not a performance crossover. Ride quality was always smooth on highways, aided by the 20-inch aluminum-alloy wheels, though sharp bumps can occasionally intrude.

For light off-road use, Infiniti equips the QX60 with terrain management modes and hill-descent control, allowing for some versatility beyond paved streets. That said, this SUV is not designed for rugged trails. Its strength lies in handling snowy commutes or dirt roads to the lake house, rather than rock-crawling adventures.

Without a doubt, the Autograph trim puts its best foot forward inside the cabin. Materials feel high-end, with quilted leather seating, open-pore wood accents, and thoughtful, convenient touches throughout. I found the seating to be supportive and spacious across the first two rows, with captain’s chairs available for second-row passengers. The third row is serviceable for kids but tight for adults, a common trait in this segment.

Infiniti’s InTouch 12.3-inch interactive display sits at the center of the cabin, serving as the nerve center for navigation, media and system controls. I found the interface to be intuitive, though a few menus require extra steps compared to rival systems.

Another plus was the audio quality in the cabin. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are included, keeping smartphones seamlessly connected. The standout is the 20-speaker Klipsch premium audio system, which delivers immersive sound quality that rivals some of the best in class.

On the safety front, the QX60 comes well-equipped. Infiniti bundles adaptive cruise control, lane-departure warning, lane-keeping assist, blind-spot monitoring, and automatic emergency braking. The systems work reliably and are not overly intrusive, though some drivers may find the lane-keeping assist tugs at the wheel a little too aggressively. A surround-view monitor helps with parking maneuvers, a welcome feature on a vehicle of this size.

My QX60 Autograph tester carried a base MSRP of $66,150. Add in the Tech Package ($3,150), two-tone paint ($1,695), splash guards ($255), and destination fees, and the sticker landed at $72,600. This price positions the Infiniti directly against strong competitors like the Acura MDX, Audi Q7 and Volvo XC90.

I think the Infiniti QX60 Autograph makes a strong case as a refined, family-friendly luxury SUV. Its Variable Compression engine and smooth 9-speed automatic transmission provide a solid blend of power and efficiency. Comfort, interior craftsmanship, and standout audio quality define the cabin experience, while safety tech keeps peace of mind at the forefront.

For families seeking a premium three-row SUV that blends technology, design, and daily usability, the QX60 is a compelling choice worthy of any short list.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.