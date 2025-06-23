Rogue Platinum offers tech-savvy comfort with AWD capability

The 2025 Nissan Rogue is a very interesting vehicle that delivers value along with a very comfortable SUV. Make no mistake, this midsize SUV focuses on comfort, along with recognizing that safety is a primary concern for young families.

What’s the trade-off, you ask? The 2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum I tested had an impressive all-wheel-drive system, and all the creature comforts you might want on your Rogue, though it lacks performance chops. Families and commuters alike will appreciate the 31 combined miles per gallon, as well as the high-tech features and all-weather confidence.

Under the hood, the Rogue Platinum is powered by a 1.5-liter turbocharged inline-four engine that delivers 201 horsepower and 225 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a Continuously Variable Transmission (CVT), which aims to maximize fuel efficiency and deliver smooth, seamless shifts.

The reality, however, is that performance is not this SUV’s strongest suit. While the turbocharged engine is peppy enough for daily errands and highway cruising, it doesn’t provide the kind of immediate response or driving excitement you might find in rivals with more robust powertrains.

I found the Rogue’s tuning and suspension do a good job absorbing road imperfections (we have plenty around the state), making for a comfortable and composed ride. The all-wheel drive system is also a welcome feature in inclement weather.

Technology

As far as I’m concerned, the Rogue makes up for everything with its suite of driver-assistance and safety technologies. The 2025 model debuts ProPILOT Assist 2.1, an enhanced version of Nissan’s hands-on driver-assist system. On single-lane freeways, attentive drivers can take their hands off the wheel entirely while the Rogue handles acceleration, steering and braking. It’s not fully autonomous, but it represents a meaningful step toward that future, and for many drivers, it will take some of the stress out of long commutes or road trips.

Another big selling point for families will be Nissan’s standard Safety Shield 360, which includes a robust package of features like Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Blind Spot Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Lane Departure Warning, High Beam Assist, and Rear Automatic Braking. These systems work together to provide peace of mind and reduce the likelihood of avoidable collisions.

Inside, the Rogue Platinum feels upscale, if not quite luxurious. The cabin is trimmed with soft-touch materials and detailed stitching, giving it a polished, premium look. Front seats are both heated and ventilated, and there’s ample space in both the front and rear for passengers to stretch out.

I liked the upgraded 19-inch alloy wheels on my Rogue tester; they provided an attractive profile without compromising ride quality. Cargo space is generous, and the split-folding rear seats provide flexibility for road trips, grocery runs or weekend projects.

Infotainment duties are handled by a large touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a user-friendly interface, and voice recognition capabilities. Nissan’s digital instrument cluster and heads-up display also contribute to a modern, intuitive driving experience.

Pricing

The Platinum trim doesn’t come cheap. With a starting MSRP of $40,920 and a final cost that ballooned to $48,330 after options, taxes and destination charges, the Rogue Platinum AWD is pushing into the territory of luxury crossovers. For some, the tech and safety features will justify the cost. For others, the underwhelming performance and high sticker price might give pause.

The 2025 Nissan Rogue Platinum AWD is a well-appointed, technology-forward SUV ideal for families and individuals who value safety, comfort, and innovation, though it will not win any drag races. As a daily driver that’s easy to live with, especially with AWD, it checks a lot of boxes.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.