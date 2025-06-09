Nautilus Black Label SUV delivers style-forward luxury

The most recent generation of Lincoln SUVs has made huge strides forward with visual appeal that is both beautiful and distinctive. Inside, a place where it hardly lacked, there is a newly elevated level of refinement that I found impressive at every turn.

I recently tested the 2025 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label, which makes a strong visual impression and continues Lincoln’s push toward reestablishing itself as a leader in American luxury SUVs. Drenched in upscale finishes, loaded with technology, and paired with exclusive services, the Black Label trim certainly aims to deliver a premium experience.

As is the case with many of today’s SUVs, there is a trade-off as you dig a little deeper beneath the striking Jet Appearance Package exterior design cues. For those who prioritize performance as much as design, this is where the road splits pretty clearly.

Under the hood, the 2025 Nautilus Black Label comes standard with a 2.0-liter turbo inline 4-cylinder engine, producing 250 horsepower and 275 lb-ft of torque. It’s mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and delivers power to all four wheels via Lincoln’s AWD system.

I had the chance to get the Nautilus out on the highway for a trip that took me through several days of inclement weather. This configuration is competent, smooth and refined in everyday driving situations. For commuting, errands, and weekend getaways, the powertrain is quiet and unintrusive – exactly what many luxury buyers want.

However, for a vehicle with a nearly $80,000 price tag, acceleration is notably underwhelming. Lincoln quotes a 0-60 mph time in the mid-7-second range, and in real-world conditions, I really felt as though the Nautilus was even slower, especially when loaded with passengers.

My experience had highway merging and passing requiring a heavy foot and some patience. Enthusiasts or anyone used to the punch of German competitors like the BMW X5 or Audi Q7 will likely notice the difference. So, where’s the upside? Well, the fuel economy is respectable for a midsize luxury SUV, with EPA estimates around 21 mpg city and 29 mpg highway. These numbers are very competitive.

Still, if your top priority is a smooth, luxurious ride, the Nautilus delivers big time. The suspension soaks up bumps admirably, even with the optional 22-inch satin wheels that came with the Jet Appearance Package – an eye-catching $3,000 option that transforms the SUV into a modern showpiece. This package swaps out traditional chrome for high-gloss black accents, black roof rails, and monochromatic badging. Combined with the massive wheels, the Jet Appearance Package gives the Nautilus a commanding presence. It’s a true head-turner, especially in lighter paint colors that contrast with the black trim.

Inside, the Black Label treatment brings high-end materials like Venetian leather, real wood trim, and customizable themes. The expansive 48-inch panoramic display stretching across the dash makes a bold tech statement. It’s not just for show either, the system is crisp, fast and responsive.

There was a couple-day learning curve to get comfortable with some of the main features, but once accustomed, it was a treat. Some basic functions that used to be controlled by physical buttons are now embedded in menus, which I found to be a bit annoying.

Comfort is Nautilus’ strong suit. Front seats are plush and highly adjustable, and rear-seat passengers enjoy generous legroom. The cabin is whisper-quiet, thanks to active noise cancellation and well-insulated materials. The cargo area is average for the segment, but the flat load floor and power-folding rear seats add convenience.

The MSRP of this test model was $74,950, but the final price came to $79,545. That includes the optional Jet Appearance Package, a 4-year/50,000-mile premium maintenance plan, and a subscription to Lincoln’s “Anytime Car Wash” program at participating U.S. dealerships. These extras certainly enhance the ownership experience and show that Lincoln is thinking about long-term customer care. Still, when stacked up against rivals that offer stronger engines or hybrid options at similar or slightly higher price points, some buyers may start weighing the tradeoffs.

The 2025 Lincoln Nautilus Black Label is a compelling package for those who value style, comfort and a curated ownership experience over outright performance. It excels in delivering a quiet, elegant ride wrapped in a visually arresting design, especially with the Jet Appearance Package. The Nautilus is more about cruising in calm waters than carving up corners, something potential buyers should keep in mind.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.