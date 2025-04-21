Ranger SuperCrew 4x4 Lariat delivers midsize power, comfort

The 2025 Ford Ranger Lariat deserves a closer look if you’re in the market for a midsize truck that blends power, comfort and capability.

When it comes to pickups, Ford can lay claim to being the most popular manufacturer, with millions of satisfied F-150 customers over the decades. But what about its smaller sibling, Ranger? Does it have enough of Big Brother’s DNA to make it a player in a very competitive segment? The short answer is “yes.”

If you’re in the market for a midsize truck that blends power, comfort and capability, the 2025 Ford Ranger SuperCrew 4x4 Lariat deserves a closer look. Redesigned this year, the Ranger offers an appealing mix of modern tech, rugged features, and solid performance. I had a week-long test period with one, and it proved to be worthy.

Price and features

The base price for the 2025 Ford Ranger SuperCrew 4x4 Lariat starts at $47,165. My tester, with added features and destination charges, rang up at $52,975. Notable upgrades included the 2.7-liter EcoBoost engine ($2,195), an Advanced Towing Package ($825), and a Toughbed spray-in bedliner ($495). While these add-ons enhance performance and durability, they do push the price into full-size truck territory.

Performance

I feel like the most important aspect of this year’s Ranger is its 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 engine. This upgrade delivers an impressive balance of power and efficiency, significantly boosting horsepower and torque compared to the standard 2.3-liter engine.

I found the additional muscle makes highway merging, towing, and off-road maneuvers feel effortless. The 10-speed automatic transmission shifts smoothly, providing a refined driving experience, whether cruising down the highway or tackling rougher terrain.

As a 4x4 model, the Ranger Lariat offers solid off-road capability, which pays big dividends during winter weather. The suspension absorbs bumps well, and the truck feels planted on various surfaces.

I found the steering to be quite responsive, though it still has the weighty feel you’d expect from a truck. For those planning to tow, the Advanced Towing Package is a worthwhile addition, providing trailer brake control and additional features to make hauling easier.

Cabin comfort

Inside, the Ranger Lariat leans toward luxury. The cabin is well-appointed, with leather-trimmed seats and soft-touch materials throughout. The SuperCrew configuration ensures there’s plenty of space for passengers, especially in the back seat, making it a viable option for family outings or road trips.

Ford’s infotainment system continues to impress, with a large touchscreen that’s intuitive and responsive. Apple CarPlay and Android Auto come standard, keeping connectivity seamless. The digital instrument cluster offers clear, customizable displays, and additional features like wireless charging and multiple USB ports help keep devices powered on the go.

Utility

Trucks are all about utility, and the Ranger doesn’t disappoint. The bed is well-sized for a midsize truck, and the Toughbed spray-in liner adds durability, making it easier to haul materials without worrying about long-term damage. Payload capacity is competitive within the segment, and the tie-down points help secure cargo efficiently.

Fuel economy is reasonable for a truck of this size, though the upgraded V6 naturally consumes more than the standard engine. If efficiency is a top priority, the base 2.3-liter may be a better fit, but for those needing extra power, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost is a strong choice. Look for 10 city/23 highway/20 combined with the 2.7-L EcoBoost.

Verdict

The 2025 Ford Ranger SuperCrew 4x4 Lariat is a well-rounded truck that successfully blends comfort, capability, and technology. However, at over $52,000, it edges into price territory where full-size trucks reside and offer more space and towing capacity.

Overall, I think if you’re looking for a midsize truck with serious power, a well-appointed cabin, and solid off-road ability, the Ranger Lariat is worth considering. Ford offers a 3-year/36,000 bumper-to-bumper warranty, 5-year/60K powertrain, and 5-year/60K roadside assistance.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and vehicle performance.