Ranger SuperCrew Lariat is a solid mid-size pickup choice

The Ford Ranger has gone through more than its share of variations. While changes have come and gone, it could never be considered an enigma in the Ford stable. Ranger is exactly what it looks like – a smaller version of the F-150, the world’s most popular vehicle. So, that’s a really good start.

The Ranger sits between the entry-level Maverick and the F-150 as a mid-size pickup. Ranger has several trim levels and many options to choose from. My tester was the SuperCrew 4x4 Lariat trim with a 128-inch wheelbase and a 6-foot bed.

My tester was beautifully covered in a Velocity Blue Metallic paint that was dark and brilliant at the same time. In general, I like blue, but I loved this combo from Ford on the Ranger. Featuring the Chrome Appearance package that includes 18-inch chrome-look wheels, the combo was impressive. The addition of the chrome running boards was a huge plus in form and function.

Capability/performance

One of the first things that impressed about the Ranger was the enhanced towing capacity which is rated at 7,500 pounds with the Trailer Tow Package. Powered by an upgraded 2.3-liter EcoBoost V6 engine (270 horsepower) mated to a 10-speed transmission, the Ranger has good power with a bit of get-up-and-go.

I found my tester to provide a very positive drive experience. While the pickup from a stop was always a “plus,” acceleration from speed onto the highway was a bit more of a challenge.

Remember that great towing capacity? It cannot be had with a real fuel-efficient powerplant, so it wasn’t too much of a surprise that my tester’s fuel economy came in at 19 city and 23 highway with the 4x4 model.

Cabin

The Ranger’s interior was very comfortable, even with the tight legroom for the rear passengers. While kids will fit in back great, it may be a little tight for three adults. Up front, visibility is very good – it is always nice to sit above the majority of the vehicles on the road.

Overall, this interior feels very pedestrian and not refined like many upscale pickups I have tested. There are still some hard plastic surfaces that feel cheap, though my tester featured a cool digital instrument cluster and a heated steering wheel.

My tester featured Lariat standard leather-trim seating. My tester was in a neutral sandstone for the interior and it looks great with the contrast of the darker dash materials. Seats are heated and ventilated, as well as power adjusted for both driver and front passenger. The 12.4-inch vertically oriented display screen is the centerpiece of the cabin. It is intuitive to operate and easily handled from the driver’s seat.

Having reviewed several quirky gear shifters with odd, gated patterns, it was a pleasure to have a straightforward gearshift. Most of the time, less really is more. I found the steering wheel crossbar controls to be familiar with most other Ford’s, and that’s a good thing.

Off-road controls are easily accessed: A large knob on the right is the 4×4 control with various towing options, while the left side buttons are for parking, antilock brakes, auto start/stop, and hill controls.

Final thoughts

The 2024 Ford Ranger SuperCrew 4x4 XLT base price is $39,490. By the time you drive it off the lot, and add some of the niceties I mentioned that give it some personality, this turns into a $47,000 truck.

I think the Ranger competes with the best-selling Toyota Tacoma by choosing to be strong on performance and capability while taking a hit on the interior cabin feel. It’s a capable mid-size pickup that looks great and has entry-level affordability that will not break the bank.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and new vehicles.