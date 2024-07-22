Mercedes AMG CLA35 offers big performance in compact package

Consumers who gravitate to Mercedes-Benz vehicles are typically looking for something far from “average.” Whether it’s posh interior accouterments, high-level performance, or something that elevates driver safety, for most, the German automaker can usually check more than one of those boxes.

I recently tested the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA35 compact luxury sedan. At first glance, you cannot help but realize this is something distinct with its low-slung front end and aggressive cowl with a sweeping roofline that starts heading downward before it passes the B-pillar.

My tester featured an upgraded Patagonia Red Metallic paint ($1,700) that elevated the sporty sedan with its deep, rich crimson hue. This is the entry-level sedan and it features a few new design cues from the reworked bumpers and restyled LED lights to the addition of new alloy wheel options.

Inside

Getting into the driver’s seat takes a bit of twisting and prep for the low seating position. For the front-row passengers, the effort is worth it. Everywhere inside the cabin are premium soft-touch surfaces, as well as super-soft microfiber upholstery with exciting red contrast stitching. I loved the brushed aluminum trim almost as much as the Nappa leather steering wheel, and bold red seatbelts.

It is not hard to get comfortable with the CLA35. Seating positions jump into the perfect position via easily accessed power controls. However, the steeply raked windshield limits forward visibility, and rear visibility was never quite perfect for me. This is more a product of the “coupe” design and its thick pillars and swoopy roofline as it is an oversight by engineers.

The rear seat is small. It has room for two adults comfortably. That stylish “coupe” roofline cuts dramatically into headroom. Legroom is at a premium and the center floor hump and the narrowness of the middle seat make that seating position not useable.

Up front, some of the highlights include an all-new infotainment screen and digital instrument cluster pairing. I really was impressed with the ultra-modern twin-screen dash that combines a 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen with a 10.25-inch digital instrument panel. I found the touchscreen to be intuitive to use from the get-go. It was uber-responsive with sharp graphics. Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto are standard.

Standard safety features include forward automatic emergency braking, crosswind assist, front and rear parking sensors, blind spot warning, and a driver attention monitor. Several driver-assist systems are optional add-ons for this entry-level sedan.

The trunk, unlike the rear seat, provides a relatively nice space (11.6 cubic feet). I appreciated the standard hands-free power trunk lid that opens with a kick of a foot under the rear bumper.

Performance

My AMG CLA35 tester resides in the Mercedes-AMG stable slot between the CLA250 and the highly performance-oriented AMG CLA45 S. During my test week, acceleration was clearly the selling point. My tester jumped to attention and, with its aggressive exhaust note, managed to meet all expectations.

The AMG CLA35 gets its power from a turbo 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine delivering 302 horsepower, 81 hp more than the CLA250, but 114 hp less than the stud AMG 45 S. Look for a dual-clutch 8-speed automatic transmission to help escalate the high-speed fun.

A mild-hybrid system for the four-cylinder powertrain has been added this year. It is made up of a 48-volt electrical system and belt-driven starter-generator that delivers an extra 13 hp. A 4Matic all-wheel-drive system is standard. Fuel economy is not great at 22/29/25 mpg city/highway/combined.

Like every luxury-performance combo out there, drive modes offer a performance experience aligned with your driving style or mood for the day. My AMG offered both an aggressive Sport setting and an even-livelier Sport+ experience, which changes shift points, steering tuning, and engine responsiveness to get that sporty “coupe” feel. Mercedes estimates the AMG CLA35 goes from 0-60 mph in 4.8 seconds.

Making my tester a little more sporty was the AMG Night Package ($750) with front splitter, grille trim, louvers in the outer air intakes, AMG side panel inserts, high-gloss black beltline and window line trim, and black tailpipe trim. For $2,150 my AMG featured Exclusive Trim options like LED intelligent lighting system, illuminated AMG door sills, video for Nav System, Mercedes Nav system, and traffic sign assist.

My tester had a starting point of $54,950, which is a bit steep for fun performance but below-average space. After about $8,000 in impressive options, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz AMG CLA35 became a $62,400 compact luxury sedan. That’s pretty steep for something that’s considered entry-level, even if it is a Mercedes.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.