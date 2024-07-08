BMW i4 blends EV power with upscale cabin

Whenever I have a new Electric Vehicle in my driveway, especially a luxury version like BMW, there’s always a bit more neighborhood pedestrian and commuter attention. When it’s purple – reactions are priceless.

To be fair, the very dark purple hue of my i4 tester, officially called Mora Metallic, was not at all offensive – to me. The rich color, and its metallic composition, made it seemingly alter colors depending on how the light hit it, between purplish and darker black. Others had differing opinions, but few were so put off they said outright “no” to it. Had they known the color was actually a $4,500 option, a few may have jumped ship.

On the outside, the BMW i4 Gran Coupe is sleek and muscular. The first thing you notice after the color is the huge red calipers behind the spokes of the 19-inch M Aero rims (part of the $2,200 M Sport package). In addition to the sleek profile, the higher beltline gives the i4 Gran Coupe a bold statement from front to back.

The front grille is of course punctuated by BMW’s iconic kidney shape as the centerpiece, while sweeping LED headlights pull your eye back over the front wheel well bulges. The i4′s long, notched hood says performance and speed, and so does the rake of the A-pillar into the dive of the roofline into the rear trunk lid.

Performance

The 2024 i4 xDrive40 Gran Coupe tester offers one huge mechanical change over the eDrive40 – the addition of a second electric motor for the front axle. The combined output is an impressive 396 horsepower, with instant access to 443 pound-feet of torque.

The xDrive40 is the range champ of the i4 range, capable of 307 miles on a single charge with the standard 18-inch wheels; my tester’s gorgeous 19-inch wheels push the rating down a bit to 279 miles. That’s still pretty darn good.

The i4 is not just a sedan posed in an athletic stance. My tester proved to be a capable sport sedan with instant acceleration upon demand, with ease and balance through corners. The rear air suspension eliminates imperfections of every size on the road.

I found the steering to be the expected responsiveness of BMW. You can choose settings from Normal to Sport modes to elevate or match your driving mood. BMW has engineered regenerative braking with a comfortable feel with predictable deceleration.

Cabin

BMW defines its i4 as a five-seater. While I think five adults could make it happen with decent comfort, the sloping roofline that looks so great on the outside really cuts into the comfort of a fifth body in back.

Information and interactivity with the i4 happens upfront with BMW’s iDrive 8.5 system. This setup offers quick response times, an accurate voice assistant, and a lot less clutter than the previous design.

It was an intuitive system to use with the left side delivering access to the most common needs, while navigation remains on-screen at all times. BMW still allows third-party navigation from the (wireless) Apple CarPlay and Android Auto to populate the instrument cluster. Pair that with a useful head-up display and the BMW’s tech suite is powerful and easy to use.

For $1,500, my tester featured a luscious Oyster Vernasca leather throughout the cabin. The Premium package ($1,900) added a heated steering wheel, heated seats, Electric Iconic Sounds, wireless charging, and the curved dash display.

Costs

The base 2024 BMW i4 xDrive40 starts at $61,600. This is high-end comfort in a modern EV package wrapped in a performance look (and purple metallic paint). My tester landed at a final price with delivery at $77,920. Is it worth it? Depends on whether spirited EV performance matters to you. I sure see the appeal when you cut out any visits to the gas station.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations and new vehicles.