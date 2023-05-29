New X7 takes on its own persona in large-SUV segment

Whenever you find yourself in a Bimmer, you have every right to think that performance and drive characteristics will reflect not only the expected high-bar set for the German auto manufacturer but the potential six-figure price tag accompanying it. The refreshed 2023 X7, on both items, doesn’t disappoint.

I recently tested the 2023 BMW X7 M60i and there is a lot to like about this luxury three-row SUV. With a base price of $103,100, admission to this exclusive showing is somewhat limited to the very top tier of consumers. The impressive thing about it is that price may just be a fair one.

The X7 is a crystal-to-leather match on amenities all features found in the flagship 7-Series sedan. The competition in the large, luxury SUV segment includes heavy hitters like the Audi Q7, Mercedes-Benz GLS-Class, and Range Rover. Hanging in this circle instantly elevates one’s senses – and profile.

The 2023 X7′s new styling, upgraded technology, new driver-assist package, and a notable boost in power for the base model make it an instant talking point for anyone considering this larger-size luxury SUV.

New looks

My tester’s M60i trim level replaces the former M50i trim and sits well above the base xDrive40i. The X7′s 2023 refresh doesn’t shy away from what has made it one of the more distinctive-looking large SUVs. My highlights up front include the bigger and bolder inner-lit grille and the thinner lighting elements that seem to streamline the hood.

I’m not a big fan of adding the additional signature creases in the hood. For me, it’s a level of “busyness” that can be a distraction from the overall beauty of X7. Adding more of what made it a BMW doesn’t make it a better BMW. On the other hand, the M Sport Package includes blacked-out 22-inch rims with a low-profile tread that visually (and literally) plants the X7 to the road.

Cabin

The bold purity and striking rush of the Mineral White Metallic exterior hue of my tester was only topped by the black, full Merino Leather interior ($2,700). The Executive Package ($2,100) featured heated and cooled cupholders, front messaging seats, and glass controls. The Climate Comfort Package ($1,600) adds front and rear heated seats and 5-zone climate control. Rest assured, the seating and the entire cabin are cozy and comfortable from the minute you arrive.

The point of listing all of these add-ons is to make sure you understand there’s a lot you can have on your X7; though I’d say everything the average person wants is covered in the M Sport Package Pro (except the phenomenal Bowers & Wilkins audio system at $3,400).

I need to mention the impact of the X7′s curved digital display. This interactive touchscreen panel offers a huge 12.3-inch gauge cluster for the driver and a 14.9-inch touchscreen for the infotainment system. I found it to be lightning-fast in response to commands and intuitive to use.

While the X7 does have a third row of seating, it is not capable of comfortably accommodating adults for long periods on the road. There was also an oddly slow power movement for the second-row seats to allow passengers into the third row. It’s probably a small thing given the use of third rows tends to be minimal.

Mild-hybrid performance

BMW’s largest vehicle is more efficient than other large all-wheel-drive SUVs. A 48-volt mild-hybrid system adds a mild electric boost and takes some of the electrical load from the engine. The V8 model’s name changes from M50i to M60i, and its new twin-turbo 4.4-liter (523 hp) and 48-volt hybrid system create an efficient combo.

All three X7 engines are paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and all-wheel drive. You can expect 0-60 mph in less than 4 seconds and getting there is smooth and absorbent riding on the X7′s air suspension with adaptive dampers.

I had zero issues with the acceleration or any performance aspect during my week-long test period. The X7 is remarkably quick for its size, though you will still get to know the gas pump pretty well with the V8-powered M60i model rated for 16 mpg city and 21 mpg highway.

Loaded with standard equipment and a large, user-friendly touchscreen, the 2023 BMW X7 shows off the brand’s best and brightest. Luxurious options and an excellent 4-year/50,000-mile warranty with free service for three years or 36,000 miles give you peace of mind. With a final landing price of $117,045, my tester is not within everyone’s budget, though it certainly is worth checking out if you are remotely close.

• John Stein is a freelance journalist based in Chicago. He has more than 25 years of experience driving, testing, and writing about the automotive industry, its latest innovations, and vehicles.