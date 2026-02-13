Experience live music in Starved Rock Country

Beyond The Starts preform at Peru's Start Union Spirits. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations ( Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations)

As the sun sets over Starved Rock Country, stages come to life. Whether you crave a relaxed evening with acoustic tunes in a cozy winebar, an energetic rock show in a historic meeting hall or Chicago jazz in an intimate tasting room – Starved Rock Country has a variety of exciting venues offering great atmosphere and delicious craft beverages. Join us as we take a look at six destinations to catch live music this year.

Harbor Stories: Unplugged – Season 7

411 Great Loop East Drive, Ottawa

Nestled in the Heritage Harbor Marina Resort Community plays host to one of Starved Rock Country’s most popular intimate concert series – offering lively waterfront atmosphere and fantastic views.

The Harbor Stories: Unplugged concert series programs an eclectic selection of rising Americana and roots artists from around the country, giving them an intimate stage to tell stories and sing songs. Harbor Stories has returned for its 7th season – hosted by local favorite Dan Hubbard. The season has already featured popular touring acts like Martin Zellar & Presley Haile, Ike Reilly, Miles Nielsen & Kelly Steward and regional favorite Aaron Kelly.

Jessica Willis Fisher, known for her popular appearances on “America’s Got Talent,” will take the stage this Sunday for an evening of songs rooted in the folk, Irish, country and bluegrass traditions – accompanied by her fiddle playing. Enjoy an intimate concert with this rising star who’s previously preformed on the Grand Ole Opry.

Tickets for the rest of Harbor Stories: Unplugged season seven are currently available to buy at eventbrite.com, including a show with JD Graham and a special Harbor Stories All Starts Concert.

CatsEye Wine Bar

724 La Salle St., Ottawa

CatsEyeWineBar.com

For wine enthusiasts, CatsEye Wine Bar in downtown Ottawa is a must-visit destination. People can explore an extensive selection of local and international wines, while craft cocktail lovers appreciate the evolving drink menu.

This cozy downtown setting hosts art openings, wine tastings and frequent live acoustic performances. Expect a diverse lineup of folk, blues, singer-songwriters and talented tribute brands. Upcoming acts include Ian Leith, Maui Grimm, Katie Belle and Duffle Bag Joe, Aaron Kelly, Ryan Wotherspoon, Demi Clara and Casey McGrath’s Fiddlerock.

The Ottawa Center for the Arts

The Abbey: 113 E. Lafayette St., Ottawa

The Great Hall: 910 Columbus St., Ottawa

OttawaCenter.org

The Ottawa Center for the Arts is a vibrant cultural hub that offers a wide range of performances, from live concerts to theatrical productions, within two welcoming spaces in Ottawa’s historic downtown. Whether you’re a fan of classic tunes or contemporary hits, the venue hosts an impressive lineup of events, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy. On Feb. 21, don’t miss The Smothers Brothers Tribute Show, a tribute to the legendary comedy and music duo, featuring their iconic blend of witty humor and classic folk-rock hits. Then, on March 14, join the Ernie Hendrickson Band for a night of original singer-songwriter ballads, on the heels of his new album release “Roll On.”

The 122 Club

122 N. Park St., Streator

The122Club.com

The 122 Club, set in a former Masonic Temple, transports you back to the Prohibition era with vintage decor and classic cocktails. Catch live jazz, blues, stand-up comedy, magic shows, metal acts and other events. The club’s spacious stage and two levels of seating make it one of the region’s largest venues for live entertainment. Upcoming highlights include a visit by “Saturday Night Live” legend Chris Kattan and an Adult Prom. Stay tuned to their their Facebook page (facebook.com/the122club) for additional events.

Star Union Spirits

300 Fifth St., Suite 135, Peru

StarUnionSpirits.com

Star Union Spirits, located in Peru’s historic Westclox building, crafts a line of exceptional award-winning spirits, and regularly plays host to intimate shows with top-tier musical talent. Enjoy inventive cocktails featuring their small-batch spirits with a modern twist on classic drinks. This lounge-style room offers views of the distillery and hosts well-curated live talent from an eclectic range of musical genres. Savor a night of great drinks and live music.

Clarks Run Antiques And Wine

215 N. Division St., North Utica

clarksruncreek.com/antiques

Utica’s Clarks Run Antiques is home to a full wine bar, seasonal outdoor patio and the village’s largest selection of quality antiques and vintage pieces - but you’ll find frequent free live music. Located just a short walk from bustling Mill Street, Clarks Run Antiques is home to more than 70 experienced and professional vendor spaces selling exceptionally well-curated collections of vintage items.

In the shop’s expansive on-site wine bar area, Clarks Run Antiques often hosts weekend live performances featuring touring regional acts and local favorite singer-songwriters. Upcoming featured acts include Steve Sharp, The Morning Larks, Joey Figgiani and John Pointek.