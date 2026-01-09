Eagle Watch Weekend returns to Starved Rock Country

An mature bald eagle flies over the middle of the Illinois River during eagle watch weekend at Starved Rock on January 28, 2024. (Kyle Russell)

For many visitors, a trip to Starved Rock Country during the winter months means wine tastings, delicious dinners, scenic hikes and cozy cabins, but this majestic stretch of north-central Illinois also is home to some of the best winter eagle watching the Midwest has to offer.

The Illinois Audubon Society’s Plum Island Sanctuary, located at the base of the Starved Rock Lock, has long been a favorite wintering site for bald eagles. The broken-up ice, reliable food source and sturdy nesting trees make this small stretch of the Illinois River a reliable place for birders, photographers and nature lovers to see these beautiful birds of prey in their natural habitat.

To celebrate this, Starved Rock’s annual Eagle Watch Weekend is slated to be held on Jan. 24 and 25. This partnership between Starved Rock State Park, Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center, the Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, Village of North Utica and Heritage Corridor Destinations offers two full days of eagle-related demonstrations, photo-ops and kids crafts.

Jacques Nuzzo program director a the Illinois Raptor Center, shows a Barn owl during Eagle Watch Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 inside the Great Hall at Starved Rock Lodge. (Scott Anderson)

These activities and events are offered to the public on a first-come basis, free of charge. A convenient trolley shuttle will be taking guests to all the event locations, for $5 you will get all-day unlimited ride pass. The trolleys will run from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m, taking guests to the Lodge, Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, Utica Village Hall gym and Starved Rock Country Welcome Center.

For centerpiece of Eagle Watch Weekend, the Stillman Nature Center, Hoo Haven, Wings and Talons, World Bird Sanctuary and Northern Illinois Raptor Rehab will be at various locations delivering a series of Live Birds of Prey informational programs – where you’ll be able to see these spectacular creatures up close and learn how these important organizations are ensuring birds safety for years to come.

Dozens of visitors visit the Illinois Waterway Visitors center during Eagle Watch Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at the at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam. (Scott Anderson)

The Illinois Waterway Visitor Center, will be hosting Live Birds of Prey programs at 10 a.m and noon, along with an interpretive talk discussing the history of Plum Island Eagle Sanctuary at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and an instructional eagle photography class at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. The Waterway will also host a kid’s owl pellet dissection at 3:30 p.m. Saturday (limited to 35 kids, first come first served) and a make & take bald eagle craft at 3:30 p.m. Sunday(limited to 30 kids).

The Starved Rock Visitors Center will host talks at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, along with free nature hikes at 11 a.m. on both days. The visitors center will also host a pellet dissection activity at 2 p.m. Sunday (limited to 20 kids).

The Starved Rock Lodge and Conference Center will also be holding live birds of prey programs, held at 10 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday. An exhibit hall featuring booths by local nature organizations, tourism agencies and more will be open from noon to 4 p.m. on both Saturday and Sunday.

Jane Seitz Illinois Raptor Center executive director, holds a Red tailed hawk during a live birds of prey show during Eagle Watch Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at the Utica Village Hall. (Scott Anderson)

The Utica Village Hall’s live birds of prey programs will take place at 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, in the village hall’s gymnasium. A wearable eagle wing craft will be offered at 12:30 p.m. on both days (free for the first 20 kids).

Looking to experience more nature? Consider booking a Winter Guided Hikes. These expert-led hikes depart both days at 10 a.m. from the Lobby of Starved Rock Lodge. Hikers will learn about American Bald Eagles and why they like to roost along the Illinois River. Tickets are $20 a person and include a souvenir (drawstring) backpack, granola bar, water and a voucher for coffee or hot chocolate in the Starved Rock Cafe. Reservations are required. Call 815-220-7386 or book online at starvedrocklodge.com.

Will you spot some bald eagles in the wild during the Eagle Watch Weekend? There’s a good chance. The numbers vary from year to year, and even day to day, but the cold winter weather tends to concentrate the birds by the water near the Starved Rock dam. When the weather is warmer, birds will hunt up and down the river leaving fewer near Plum Island.

For more information, and to see a full time table of events on offer, visit: utica-il.gov/events-new/2026-eagle-watch-weekend