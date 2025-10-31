Start your Starved Rock Country journey

Begin your Starved Rock Country adventure by paying a visit to some of the region’s top-rated welcome centers. These popular tourist spots offer free local information, expert recommendations, entertainment for the kids and must-have souvenirs. Join us as we take an inside look at five of the area’s visitor centers.

Ottawa Visitors Center - Provided by Heritage Corridor Destination (Photo provided by Heritage Corridor)

Ottawa Visitors Center

1028 La Salle St., Ottawa

VisitOttawaIL.com

Hours: 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday; closed Sunday

The Ottawa Visitors Center is a must-visit spot for anyone taking a trip to the Starved Rock Country area. This informational hub, located at the start of the picturesque downtown district, is home to a wide array of visitor pamphlets, along with helpful staff and a selection of great Ottawa-centric merchandise.

While you’re there, be sure to grab a copy of Ottawa’s town guidebook. This free publication will take you on a stroll through the city’s turn-of-the-century Old Town – pointing out sites of historical and cultural significance, boutique shops and unique restaurants. New this week, the OVC giftshop now stocks a variety of speciality snacks made by Sullivan’s Sweets.

Dozens of visitors visit the Illinois Waterway Visitors center during Eagle Watch Weekend on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2025 at the at the Starved Rock Lock and Dam. (Scott Anderson)

Illinois Waterway Visitors Center

950 N. 27th Road, Ottawa

tinyurl.com/mwa4rwsc

Hours: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Sunday

Located at the Starved Rock Lock & Dam, the Illinois Waterway Visitors Center is owned and operated by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. The Corps maintains the lock and dam system along the entire Illinois Waterway from Lake Michigan to Grafton, Illinois, where the Illinois River empties into the Mississippi River.

The water system conducts river traffic along 333 miles of waterway that drops almost 160 feet in elevation between Chicago and Grafton – and the visitors center gives you the rare opportunity to see the process in action. People will learn about the lock construction, maintenance and operation, as well as the history of water transportation in Illinois. The center also provides up-close views of river barges, watercraft and many migratory birds.

Starved Rock Country Welcome Center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe

248 W. Canal St., North Utica

HeritageCorridorCVB.Com/SRCWelcomeCenter

Hours: open seven days a week, from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

Located a block away from Utica’s bustling downtown Mill Street, this informational center and Illinois Made Gift Shoppe will be the perfect first stop before you start exploring nearby Starved Rock State Park. It features a curated section of items made by Illinois Makers and Artisans – perfect for souvenirs or any gift-giving occasion. Inside, you’ll find beautiful artisan-made walking sticks, pottery and greeting cards, all made in Illinois or celebrating the region.

From children’s toys to New York Times best-selling accounts of local history, there’s no shortage of unique items in store for you at this exciting new addition to downtown Utica. In addition to the great items, you’ll find all the latest brochures, maps and guide books you need to plan your stay in the Starved Rock Country area.

This Saturday, Nov. 1, in the same building as the Welcome Center, Illinois Valley Intertribal will host their annual Starved Rock Pow Wow. A local tradition since 1962, this event will feature indigenous vendors, food and presentations. A grand entrance will be held at 1pm and 6pm. For more info, follow Illinois Valley Intertribal on Facebook.

Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center

2668 E. 873rd Road, Oglesby

815-667-4726

Hours: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Sunday

The Starved Rock State Park Visitors Center is the perfect place to start a day of hiking in Starved Rock State Park. Here, you’ll find interactive educational displays, free videos on the park’s history, hiking maps and a bookstore complete with plenty of Starved Rock souvenirs.

While you’re there, be sure to check out Trailhead Concessions and Gifts for a great selection of hiking provisions and snacks. The LaRoche Gift Shop, which sports a variety of souvenirs and local literature, is open most days from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Movies are available in the visitor center screening room upon request, with titles including: In the Shadow of the Rock (history) – 15 minutes, Orientation to Starved Rock – 9 minutes, Smokey the Bear and Friends (cartoon for kids) – 9 minutes, Civilian Conservation Corps (history of the CCC at the park) – 15 minutes and On the Wings of the Wind (bald eagle film) – 15 minutes.

Lock 16 Café and Visitor Center

754 First St., La Salle

iandmcanal.org/visitorcenter

Hours: 8 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday

If you’re looking for fascinating local history, unique gifts and a delicious bite to eat, chart a course for the Lock 16 Café and Visitor Center. The historic brick building serves as the headquarters of the I&M Canal National Heritage Area, and features exhibits on the history and lasting impact of this man-made waterway. At the Lock 16 gift shop, you’ll find an appealing selection of commemorative apparel, souvenirs and books for all ages.

Located inside a former carriage shop, originally built in the early 1910s, you’d be hard pressed to find a more architecturally interesting place to enjoy a latte in Starved Rock Country. The Lock 16 Café stocks a wide variety of beverages, everything from artisan sodas to a signature house-brewed iced tea, but perhaps most importantly is their full espresso bar. You can order an Americano, flavored latte, or even an affogato – made with vanilla ice cream.