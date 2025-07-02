Festival 56 to Open ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ in Princeton on July 6

Festival 56 professional theater is opening A Midsummer Night's Dream on Sunday, July 6th at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton. A total of eight performances of the play are offered free to the public through Wednesday, July 30. (Photo provided by Tracy Makransky)

Festival 56 will open its summer 2025 season with William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream" on Sunday, July 6, at Soldiers and Sailors Park in Princeton.

Festival 56 will offer eight free performances of the play through Wednesday, July 30, according to a news release.

Shows will be held at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and Sundays.

“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” follows four young Athenians who flee into a forest, where fairy mischief ensues. The play is family-friendly and appropriate for all ages, according to a news release.

The production is sponsored by Heartland Bank and Trust Co., Shaw Media and partially funded by grants from the Sun Foundation and The Princeton Closet.

Festival 56 is produced by the nonprofit Princeton Theater Group and offers professional theater in central Illinois. For more information, visit festival56.com.