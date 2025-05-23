Wild Bill Days to return to downtown Utica

The Old West Regulators pose for a photo before acting at the Wild Bill Days event at the La Salle County Historical Society in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

“Wild Bill” Hickok, the legendary folk hero and Old West gunfighter, once again will be honored in the streets of downtown Utica during the LaSalle County Historical Society’s Wild Bill Days, May 31 - June 1.

Located just a few miles southeast of Wild Bill’s birthplace in present-day Troy Grove, this two-day, family-friendly festival will feature live historical reenactments and a wild west show, located around the LaSalle County Historical Society museum complex.

Actors from the Old West Regulators fire guns during the Wild Bill Days event at the La Salle County Historical Society in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

Born James Butler Hickok, son of farmer and ardent abolitionist William Alonzo Hickok and wife Polly Butler, he spent his formative years working as a mule tender along the I&M Canal, which passes directly through downtown Utica, next to the LaSalle County Historical Society’s museum campus. After an altercation along the banks of the waterway, Hickok fled to the Western territories in 1855. There, he would spend time as a scout, anti-slavery militia member, actor, professional gambler and, famously, a gunfighter who played a key role in several legendary shootouts.

The festival celebrating Hickok’s lasting legacy is a family-friendly event, geared at entertaining diverse age groups with free shows. This year’s festivities will include Buffalo Bill’s Best of the Wild West Show, an 80-minute live arena performance held on Saturday and Sunday - featuring numerous horse acts, rolling stock, trick shooters and legendary performers embodying the characters and spirit of the West.

Actors from the Old West Regulators fire guns during the Wild Bill Days event at the La Salle County Historical Society in Utica. (Scott Anderson)

A troupe of Old West historical reenactors, called The Regulators, will present 8 historical vignettes from the life and times of Wild Bill, from 2 to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Among the scenes they’re scheduled to perform, the talented actors will highlight Hickok’s infamous 1876 death at Deadwood in present-day South Dakota, as portrayed in countless films and TV programs. Throughout the fest you’ll find The Regulators roaming around the festival grounds in-character, be sure to stop for a photo or two.

The LaSalle County Historical Society museum campus will feature special hours during the two-day event. The Utica museums will be open from noon to 6 p.m., and currently is featuring a special exhibit on LaSalle County’s role in the Civil War - featuring regional & local memorabilia including flags, currency and local soldiers’ accounts of the war.

The LaSalle County Historical Society will also host their popular open-air Canal Market, where numerous vendors will be selling handmade, homemade, vintage and antique items. This popular pop-up market is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday through September. The market is a celebration of all things antique, collectible, homemade and homegrown.

People walk through the Canal Market building in downtown Utica. (Scott Anderson)

The site is a short walk from Mill Street’s dining and shopping block, nestled on the banks of the historic I&M Canal, where you’ll find the rustic-chic Canal Market building. The former lumberyard building provides the perfect open-air setting for browsing the works of some of the region’s best artists, artisans, bakers, growers and antiquarians.

You’ll find quality antiques and collectibles, food, textiles, used books and plants being sold by dozens of passionate vendors every weekend. With its ever-changing lineup of vendors, you never know what treasures you’ll come across at this exciting seasonal event. For more information on the Canal Market, and to get a sneak peek at some of the vendors you can expect to see at an upcoming show, visit the LCHS Canal Market page on Facebook.

For information on Wild Bill Days, visit www.lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org