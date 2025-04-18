Hop aboard: Explore Starved Rock Country by boat

The Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, a charming replica of a 19th-century paddlewheeler, is one of several ways to explore the waters of Starved Rock Country. Photo provided by Heritage Corridor Destinations

Starved Rock Country is renowned for its breathtaking natural landscapes, scenic trails and charming small town, and while many visitors flock to this region to explore the magnificent canyons and waterfalls, there’s another way to experience the area’s stunning natural vistas – by river. In this edition of Starved Rock Country Magazine, we take you on a journey along the waterways, uncovering the hidden gems that await on the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat, Starved Rock Lodge River Cruise, Quest Watersports and the I&M Canal Boat Tour.

The Sainte Genevieve is a sternwheel riverboat offering a variety of cruises on the Illinois River. (Charlie Ellerbrock)

Sainte Genevieve Riverboat

231 Albin Stevens Drive, Ottawa

SteGenRiverBoat.com

If you’re seeking a leisurely and nostalgic way to experience the Illinois River, the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat is your ticket to the past. A charming replica of a 19th-century paddlewheeler, the Sainte Genevieve offers visitors a chance to step back in time and imagine the days when passenger riverboats traversed these waters. Departing from a conveniently located dock near the confluence of the Fox and Illinois rivers, in downtown Ottawa, this delightful sternwheeler offers a variety of cruises, including narrated tours that delve into the area’s rich history.

As you leisurely glide along the Illinois River, you’ll be treated to stunning views of Starved Rock State Park, Buffalo Rock State Park and beautiful St. Pierre limestone bluffs that have witnessed centuries of history. Whether you’re enjoying a romantic sunset cruise with delectable small plates or a family-friendly matinee sightseeing tour, the Sainte Genevieve Riverboat offers an unforgettable journey through time and nature.

Starved Rock Lodge River Cruise

One Lodge Lane, Oglesby

StarvedRockLodge.com

For those looking for a more intimate river cruise experience, Starved Rock Lodge’s guided river cruise is a must-book tour. Departing from the scenic Starved Rock State Park, this cruise provides an up-close and personal encounter with the natural beauty of the Illinois River. Guided by knowledgeable naturalists, you’ll gain insight into the region’s flora, fauna, and geological wonders.

As you meander downriver, keep your eyes peeled for bald eagles, herons, and other wildlife that call this area home. The majestic rock formations and dense forests create a picturesque backdrop for a relaxing journey through the heart of Starved Rock Country. Whether you’re an avid birder or simply someone who appreciates the serenity of the great outdoors, the Starved Rock Lodge river cruise promises a one-of-a-kind sightseeing experience on the Illinois River.

Quest Watersports

1800 N2871st Road, Ottawa

QuestWatersports.com

For those who crave more action on the water, Quest Watersports in Ottawa is the go-to destination. Offering a wide range of watercraft rentals, including kayaks, stand-up paddleboards and jet skis, Quest Watersports caters to thrill-seekers and water lovers alike.

Paddle along the serene waters of the Illinois River, exploring hidden coves and discovering the area’s natural wonders from a different perspective. Quest specializes in high-end Hobie brand pedal kayaks (with select models capable of fitting up to four people) and premium stand-up paddleboards. With its top-notch equipment and friendly staff, Quest Watersports ensures that your aquatic adventures in Starved Rock Country will be both memorable and incredibly convenient. Looking to continue the adventure on land? Quest also offers a fleet of convenient e-bike rentals that can help you start exploring popular trails like the nearby I&M Canal.

I&M Canal Boat Tour

754 1st St., La Salle

IAndMCanal.org

Venture back in time and immerse yourself in the rich history of the Illinois and Michigan Canal with the I&M Canal Boat Tour at La Salle’s Lock 16. Step aboard a meticulously recreated 19th century canal boat, and let the skilled guides, and their team of lovable mules, take you on a journey through the fascinating history of this important waterway.

As you leisurely travel through an original stretch of this famed waterway, you’ll gain a deep appreciation for the ingenuity and hard work of the people who created and navigated this canal. The tour offers insights into the lives of canal workers, the impact of this transportation marvel on the region’s development and the significant role the canal played in shaping the Midwest. This 60 to 90 minute mule-pulled ride is an educational and enlightening experience for visitors of all ages. The first voyage of the season departs May 15 – reserve your space today.