Kick off the holiday season in Starved Rock Country

The entrance to the City of La Salle's Celebration of Lights at Rotary Park in La Salle. (Scott Anderson)

Looking for some fun, family-friendly events to start your holiday festivities? Plan a trip to Starved Rock Country, where you’ll find elaborate light shows, artisan vendor markets and many more seasonal events sure to put you in the spirit of the season.

Santa makes his way down La Salle Street to conclude the Festival of Lights parade Friday, Nov. 24, 2023, in Ottawa. (Derek Barichello)

Ottawa Festival of Lights

Friday, Nov. 29 6 p.m.

The holiday season in Ottawa will officially begin with the 37th Annual Festival of Lights Parade Nov. 29. Set to start at 6 p.m. on LaSalle Street, this beloved community event, that has illuminated the downtown for more than three decades, returns with even more lighted floats and family fun.

Each year, the Festival of Lights brings together families, friends and visitors to experience the magic of Ottawa’s holiday spirit. This year, the role of Grand Marshal will be held by Daniel Thomas, deputy director at the Illinois Office of Tourism. The parade, featuring more than 30 entries, will kick off at La Salle Street and the 200 block of West Jackson Street, will head south along Jackson and conclude at Main Street.

The festive fun continues on the Jordan block, with Ottawa Mayor Robb Hasty giving an address followed by entertainment from Friendly City Sound and the Ottawa Shepherd Junior High Choir. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display and the the lighting of the city’s Christmas tree.

For more information, head to: VisitOttawaIL.com or follow The Ottawa Illinois Visitors Center on Facebook.

A lighted snail spins and performs weaving maneuvers to entertain the crowd during the Keeping Christmas Close to Home lighted parade Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 in downtown Streator. (Julie Barichello)

Streator Lighted Christmas Parade

Saturday, Nov. 30, 7 to 8 p.m.

The Keeping Christmas Close to Home Lighted Christmas Parade returns to downtown Streator. The festivities will feature an incredible procession of handmade floats, Christmas characters, marching bands, tractors and a special appearance by Santa. The parade will travel down Main St starting at Illinois Street and continue to Park Street to Hickory Street. Dress accordingly as this parade can last up to an hour. It will be held immediately following a lighting ceremony in City Park.

New for this year, parade-goers can vote for their favorite lighted parade float. All qualifying floats will be entered in an online list and a link will be posted on the Keeping Christmas Close to Home Facebook page following the parade. The link will be available for 24 hours. Votes will be tallied and the best float will be announced on the page.

Other activities taking place Saturday in Streator include Small Business Saturday discounts and extended shopping hours at various businesses throughout the downtown, a model train display at the Streator Incubator, holiday markets at Bruce Township Hall, Park Place and the Streator Incubator, ice sculpting at Heritage Park, and food trucks at City Park. Carriage rides will be given around City Park from 8 to 9:30 p.m. following the parade.

For more information, visit facebook.com/keepingchristmasclosetohome/.

Shoppers make their way around the Chris Kringle Market on Friday, Dec. 15, 2023, in the Jordan block in Ottawa. Saturday and Sunday are the final days of the market. (Derek Barichello)

Chris Kringle Market

Nov. 29-Dec. 1, Dec. 6-8, Dec. 13-15 and Dec. 20-22

Ottawa’s popular Chris Kringle Market, featuring a variety of artisan vendors, holiday crafts and seasonal treats, will kick off its four-weekend event at the Jordan Block and Jackson Street. Stroll under the twinkling lights as you immerse yourself amongst sparkling boutique windows filled with soft sweaters, brightly colored ornaments, fresh greens and new novels, all waiting to be wrapped with a bow. Grab a market mug filled with fresh Belgian hot cocoa to warm up as you meander through the Chris Kringle Market checking off your gift list with handmade gifts and delectable bites. Snap an Instagram-worthy “Elfie” at Santa’s house.

To make the most of your visit to the Chris Kringle Market, visit ChrisKringleMarket.com to pick up a free digital event guide. In the guide, you’ll find a complete list of vendors and activities for each weekend, along with highlights of other festive holiday events happening throughout Ottawa.

For event hours and vendor lists, visit chriskringlemarket.com or follow the Ottawa Illinois Visitors Center on Facebook.

Motorists drive through the Celebration of Lights on Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 at Rotary Park in La Salle.

La Salle’s Celebration of Lights

Open nightly through Jan. 1

The city of La Salle’s spectacular Celebration of Lights has made its triumphant return to Rotary Park, 2845 E. Fifth Road. One of the largest holiday attractions in north central Illinois, the massive collection of illuminated displays is back and bigger than ever. Conveniently located near I-39, the astounding drive-thru light show will run from 5 to 9 p.m. every night through New Year’s Day.

Now in its 12th year, the lights parade has expanded from having 17 displays to around 400 elaborate lighted displays and scenes. Cars will meander along a winding path through the park, where you can get a good look at the hundreds of larger-than-life displays, each sponsored by an area business or organization. The Celebration of Lights is free to view, but donations are encouraged to continue to grow the community-led project. The drive-thru display will be open from 5 to 10 p.m. the week of Christmas.

Offered for the first time this year, carriage rides through La Salle’s Celebration of Lights have been in such high demand that organizers have added four more dates. Carriage rides cost $25 a person or $175 for the entire wagon (up to 10 riders). Reservations are open for Dec. 3, 5, 10 and 12. Spots are limited and rides are booking up fast. To reserve your space, head to ivaced.org/carriage-rides or call 815-2233-0227.

For more information, follow Celebration of Lights - City of La Salle on Facebook.