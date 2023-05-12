Starved Rock Country Magazine Summer 2023

Enjoy the digital edition of our Summer 2023 Starved Rock Country Magazine - featuring articles on luxury lodging destination Camp Aramoni, local favorite musician Casey McGrath and an epic road trip across the I&M Canal!

This issue also includes features on Morris’ FForest Fest, Princeton’s Shakespeare In The Park, artist John Ketterman, Summer treat spots in SRC, Streator’s Gaetano’s Vault, the story of Amelia Earhart’s visit to the region, Ottawa’s Pride Fest and a convenient calendar of upcoming events.

