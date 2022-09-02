Two days of Jazz, Blues and BBQ come to Starved Rock Country

The return of two of La Salle’s most popular street festivals, BBQ-n-Blues and Jazz’N the Street, arrives next Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9 and 10, at 600 First St. The pair of celebrations will bring amazing food vendors and topnotch musical acts right to the heart of historic downtown La Salle.

The fun starts with BBQ-n-Blues, running from 4 to 10 p.m. Friday. The festival is one of the best evenings of curated live blues that Starved Rock Country has to offer. La Salle’s First Street will be taken over by four leading blues and blues-rock acts: The Demolition Men, Jimmy Nick and Don’t Tell Mamma, The Ivy Ford Band and Steve Cerqua & Crossroads.

(Sarah Nader)

While the music is second to none, barbecue is really the core of Friday’s festivities. A panel of judges will sample the works of more than a dozen amateur barbecuers coming from all over Illinois. The rib cook-off will start at 7 a.m., and contestants will have until 6 p.m. to submit their slowly smoked masterpieces, with the cook-off winners being announced at 8 p.m.

There also will be a number of professional barbecue vendors onsite, who are not competing in the event: 9th Street Pub, The Taylored Plate, The Dog House, Lil’ MAD Cafe, Bellas Pizza, La Salle VFW and Haze Smokehouse (a former winner of the amateur La Salle barbecue competition, turned pro). The fest also will feature domestic beer and seltzers, signature cocktails from Star Union Spirits and wine from August Hill Winery.

Saturday’s festival takes a turn towards jazz. Jazz’N the Street, which entertains from 4 to 10 p.m., will feature a stacked lineup of nationally touring jazz talent and a full beer garden.

Main stage acts include the U.S. Air Force’s Harmony in Blue ensemble, Jack V. Miuccio, Soul 2 the Bone Band and two sets by Ben & Kate.

Saturday’s food vendors will showcase 9th Street Pub, The Taylored Plate, The Dog House, Lil’ MAD Cafe, Bellas Pizza, Haze Smokehouse and La Salle VFW. Domestic beer and seltzers, signature cocktails from Star Union Spirits and wine from August Hill Winery also will be available throughout the night.

(Scott Anderson)

Fireworks will close out the two-night event at 10 p.m. As with BBQ-n-Blues, Jazz’N the Street offers free admission and free parking. All ages are welcome, but pets will not be permitted on the festival grounds. The event is held rain or shine.

For more information on either festival, visit lasallebusiness.org/events, and be sure to follow the La Salle Business Association on Facebook for more upcoming fests at facebook.com/LaSalleBusinessAssociation.