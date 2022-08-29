Starved Rock Country Magazine: Fall 2022

Enjoy the digital edition of our Fall 2022 Starved Rock Country Magazine - featuring a cover by Karen Loftus, the winner of our Vintage Travel Poster Contest!

This issue include features on Streator’s newest restaurant (Gaetano’s Vault), local theater troupes (Engle Lane, Stage 212, Morris Theater Guild and Festival 56), a round-up of Fall witch-themed events, a look at 7 small (but mighty) hikes, a guide to experiencing scenic Fall colors, a trip to 2nd Hand Ranch & Rescue’s new glamping rental unit, spotlights on artists Gavin Finefield (Finefield Pottery) and Susan Burton, the runners-up in of our 2022 Vintage Travel Poster Contest, a look at LaSalle’s Launch Kitchen, a Fall winery road trip and a calendar of upcoming events!