Fireworks Shows In Starved Rock Country

Oglesby and La Salle already started their summers off with a bang concluding Summer Fest in Oglesby, and Celebrate La Salle in La Salle, with pyrotechnic light shows. Mendota’s fireworks show at Lake Mendota was postponed to July 9, after storms were predicted during its originally scheduled June 25 date.

There will be fireworks shows from Friday, July 1, all the way to Sunday, July 10, across the region.

A good crowd allines the shoreline at Lake Mendota to view the fireworks on Saturday June 26, 2021. (Scott Anderson - sanderson@shawmedia.com)

2022 Starved Rock Country Fireworks Schedule:

Friday, July 1

Plano - Plano High School

Saturday, July 2

Minonk

Utica - Carey Memorial Park

Sandwich - Sandwich Fairgrounds

Spring Valley

Sunday, July 3

Morris, Grundy County Fairgrounds

Peru, Water Street

Walnut

Monday, July 4

Hennepin - Riverfront

Henry - Riverfront

Leland - Behind the school

Ottawa - King Field

Princeton - Zearing Park

Sheridan - School

Saturday, July 9

Marseilles

Mendota - Lake Mendota

Sunday, July 10

Streator - Anderson Fields