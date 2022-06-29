Fireworks Shows In Starved Rock Country

Oglesby and La Salle already started their summers off with a bang concluding Summer Fest in Oglesby, and Celebrate La Salle in La Salle, with pyrotechnic light shows. Mendota’s fireworks show at Lake Mendota was postponed to July 9, after storms were predicted during its originally scheduled June 25 date.
There will be fireworks shows from Friday, July 1, all the way to Sunday, July 10, across the region.
2022 Starved Rock Country Fireworks Schedule:
Friday, July 1
Plano - Plano High School
Saturday, July 2
Minonk
Utica - Carey Memorial Park
Sandwich - Sandwich Fairgrounds
Spring Valley
Sunday, July 3
Morris, Grundy County Fairgrounds
Peru, Water Street
Walnut
Monday, July 4
Hennepin - Riverfront
Henry - Riverfront
Leland - Behind the school
Ottawa - King Field
Princeton - Zearing Park
Sheridan - School
Saturday, July 9
Marseilles
Mendota - Lake Mendota
Sunday, July 10
Streator - Anderson Fields