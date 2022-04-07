Antiquin’ Weekend returns to Starved Rock Country

Looking for some great sales near Starved Rock State Park? The LaSalle County Historical Society once again will host its popular spring shopping event, Antiquin’ Weekend. This celebration of vintage and retro items will be held from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, April 23 and 24, in the LCHS Canal Market building at 210 Clark St., in the heart of picturesque downtown Utica – minutes away from the gates of Starved Rock and nestled on the banks of the historic I&M Canal.

Just a short walk from the village’s Mill Street dining and shopping block, you’ll find the rustic-chic Canal Market building. The former lumber yard structure provides the perfect, covered, open-air setting for browsing the collectibles, decor and fun oddities that will be for sale during Antiquin’ Weekend. The market will be packed with curated antique and vintage vendors, but also be sure to check out Utica’s wonderful antique retailers such as Clarks Run Antiques and John and Rina’s while you’re in town.

Coinciding with the Antiquin’ Weekend event, the village of North Utica will host town-wide garage sales from Friday through Sunday, April 22 to 24, giving visitors even more opportunities to find some unique treasures. A list of all participating garage sale sites will be available to pick up at the Canal Market during the festivities.

If you are interested in being a vendor at Antiquin’ Weekend, act fast – limited stall spaces remain. Stall prices are $25 for a single 8-by-20-foot space or $50 per a double 16-by-20-foot stall. To reserve your spot, email events@lasallecountyhistoricalsociety.org or call 815-667-4861. Locals who are interested in hosting a garage sale in the Utica area, and would like to have their sale added to the list, are encouraged to email or call the contact featured above.

Be sure to return to downtown for the kickoff of the 2022 Canal Market season. The LCHS Canal Market, one of the most buzzed about artisan markets in Northern Illinois, is held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Sunday from June through September. The market is a celebration of all things antique, collectible, homemade and homegrown, featuring some of the region’s best artists, artisans, bakers, growers and antiquarians.

You’ll find quality antiques and collectibles, food, textiles, used books and plants being sold by dozens of passionate vendors every weekend. With an ever-changing lineup of sellers, you never know what treasures you’ll come across at the exciting seasonal event. For more information on the Canal Market, and to get a sneak peek at some of the vendors you can expect to see at an upcoming show, visit the LCHS Canal Market page on Facebook.