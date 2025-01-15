Best-selling author David Sedaris to appear at Paramount Theatre in Aurora

Best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris will appear for an intimate show at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12. (Photo by Ingrid Christie)

Best-selling author and humorist David Sedaris will appear for an intimate show at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 12.

Sedaris is the author of “Calypso,” “Naked,” “Me Talk Pretty One Day,” “Dress Your Family in Corduroy and Denim” and is a regular National Public Radio contributor. His newest books are “Happy Go Lucky” and “Pretty Ugly.”

Sedaris will be offering a selection of all-new readings and recollections, as well as a Q&A session and book signing. Books will be available for sale at the event, courtesy of Anderson’s Bookshop.

With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers, according to a news release from the Paramount Theatre.

The great skill with which he slices through cultural euphemisms and political correctness proves that Sedaris is a master of satire and one of the most observant writers addressing the human condition today. To see him read his own work on stage allows his autobiographical narrative to reveal a uniquely personal narrative that will keep you laughing throughout the evening.

Tickets are $57–$67, and are subject to taxes and fees. All seats are reserved.

Paramount Theatre is located at 23 E. Galena Blvd. in downtown Aurora. For tickets and information, visit DavidSedarisOnTour.com, ParamountAurora.com, call the Paramount box office at 630-896-6666 or purchase in person at the Paramount box office, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, and until show time on show days.