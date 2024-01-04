The Local Scene: Sneaker convention and symphony orchestra in Kane County this weekend

The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra faculty will perform their 13th annual faculty recital in the Spartan Auditorium of the Elgin Community College Arts Center from 2 to 3 p.m. Jan. 7, 2024. (Provided photo)

Here are five things to do this weekend:

Sneaker Convention: The Chicago area sneaker convention will take place at the Kane County Fairgrounds at 525 S. Randall Road in St. Charles from 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 5. The show will be held in the yellow building on the east side of the fairgrounds. Tickets are available at tinyurl.com/bdd3874r.

General admission costs $20, VIP admission is $35 (for access at 4 p.m.) and vendors can rent a table for $60 (two vendor passes per table). For more information, call 715-526-9769 or visit the website.

Symphony Orchestra: The Elgin Youth Symphony Orchestra faculty will perform their 13th annual faculty recital in the Spartan Auditorium of the Elgin Community College Arts Center from 2 to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 7. The free concert is set in Building H on the campus at 1700 Spartan Drive in Elgin. For more information, visit the event webpage or call 847-841-7700.

Bluegrass Fireside: Sidecar Supper Club & Beer Garden will host a night of bluegrass and folk musicians around the fireplace at the restaurant at 12 N. River St. in downtown Batavia. The free, family-friendly concert series runs on Sundays through March. Families are invited to come for dinner and stay for the entertainment. The full restaurant menu and bar will be available throughout the show. For more information, email howdy@sidecarsupperclub.com or call 630-406-9200.

The Procrastinator’s Ball: The Arcada Theatre will present its annual Procrastinator’s Ball 2024 beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 6 in the theater at 101 E. Main St. in downtown St. Charles. The evening is intended to be a night of dancing and music and a chance to re-do New Year’s Eve. Chicago jam band Mr. Blotto will headline the event. Doors open at 7 p.m., with Alabaster taking the stage at 8 p.m. and Mr. Blotto to follow. Tickets can be purchased online, and costs range from $19 to $29. For more information, visit the Arcada Theatre’s website at www.arcadalive.com or call 630-962 7000.

New Year Yoga Retreat: The Prana Yoga Center at 321 Stevens St. in Geneva will host a New Year, New Vision retreat from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 6. Start off 2024 inspired with a workshop that will include yoga practice to cleanse your mind and soul, offering tips on diet, lifestyle and self-care. Prana Yoga Center founder Lisa Bertke will lead the retreat. For tickets or more information, visit the event webpage or call 630-262-9642. Guests are encouraged to eat a good breakfast and bring their own lunch. Healthy snacks will be provided.