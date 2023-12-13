The Local Scene: An Evening with Santa Claus, Holiday in the Park, and more

1. An Evening with Santa Claus: 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, 455 W. Southmor Road, Morris

Join Santa Claus and his elves, Butch and Paulie, at First Christian Church on Saturday for the Santa Claus is Coming to Morris’ annual Evening with Santa Claus. This year’s event is raising money to award $1,000 scholarships to first responders. For information, visit santaclausiscomingtogrundycounty.org.

2. Holiday in the Park: 3 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., Morris

Celebrate Christmas in Goold Park for the second annual Holiday in the Park, which also marks the opening of the city’s ice skating rink. Enjoy visiting with Santa, along with free face painting. Hot drinks and sweets will be available for purchase.

3. We Believe Holiday event: 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 16, Sunshine Garden Center, 2850 E. Division St., Diamond

Send the kids to the Sunshine Garden Center on Saturday for the We Believe holiday event, which costs $30 a child. Children will be led through the train station and into an event where they get pictures with the conductor, make snow globes and ornaments, get their bell, sip hot chocolate and celebrate holiday delight. Tickets are for a one hour time slot, and those attending should arrive 15 minutes before their time slot. For more information, visit sunshinegardencenter.com or call 815-458-6100. Pajamas are encouraged.

4. Grundy Moves Virtual Open House: Available through January 2024

This event falls under a “things to do” category that may be less exciting, but it’s important: Grundy County is hosting a virtual open house to that will help local officials plan the future of transportation around the county. It may not seem all that exciting, but the more the public participates, the better studies reflect what the public wants. Besides, it’s cold, and the virtual open house doesn’t take very long.

5. The Route 66 Shop Hop: Saturday, Dec. 16, along Route 66 from Dwight to Wilmington

Pick up a passport at one of the four drop off points at Flo’s on Franklin, 106 S. Franklin St., Dwight, Cici & Lalas Boutique at 132 Depot St. in Gardner, The Queen Bees, 345 S. Broadway St. in Coal City, and Fleur-de-lis Boutique & Antiques at 219 N. Water St., Wilmington and then jump between 15 shops along historic Route 66. Start anywhere and end at the drop-off point closest to home. No purchase is necessary to participate, and every shop will serve refreshments. There will be discounts and several shops are having raffles of their own.