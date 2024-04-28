No gunshots reported before carnival shut down in Lake in the Hills but ‘multiple fights’ broke out: police

A carnival in Lake in the Hills was closed down Saturday evening after “a significant number of unchaperoned teenagers” showed up, organizers said. The spring carnival at Randall and Algonquin roads was supposed to operate until 10 p.m. Saturday, but by 8 p.m. the At Home parking lot was empty and the rides motionless following what witnesses said was a large police presence. (Michelle Meyer)

Police said there were no reports of gunfire or injuries before a spring carnival was shut down in Lake in the Hills Saturday evening.

But “multiple fights taking place in the carnival area” before police “worked to disperse the crowds,” the Lake in the Hills police reported on their Facebook page late Saturday.

The Algonquin/Lake in the Hills Chamber of Commerce, which hosted the carnival, put out a new statement Sunday confirming the carnival would not reopen Sunday afternoon as initially planned.

As of midday Sunday, police had not no further updates and had not said whether any related arrests have been made or if property damage occurred.

Authorities said they were initially called to the scene of the carnival at Algonquin and Randall roads Saturday for reports of people “running across the road to and from the carnival.” Police contended with multiple fights going on in the carnival area but reported at just before 10 p.m. Saturday that they had “dispersed the unruly crowds.”

The chamber, had released a statement on Facebook Saturday offering “our sincerest apologies” for the early shutdown and citing an “unexpected surge in attendance, fueled by the beautiful weather [that] unfortunately led to overcrowding.”

“Additionally, a significant number of unchaperoned teenagers, with intentions to disrupt and cause trouble, descended upon the Carnival and shopping centers in the area,” the chamber statement continued.

“Regrettably, in the interest of safety, we chose to close the Carnival earlier than planned. We understand the disappointment this decision may have caused, especially to the children and families who were looking forward to a day of joy and fun,” the chamber statement said. “Please know that the safety and enjoyment of our community are always our top priorities, and we will take measures to ensure that future events are better equipped to handle unexpected circumstances.”

The site of the carnival was virtually empty Sunday morning except for a couple of workers who declined comment.

The chamber’s statement Sunday said the carnival “will not be permitted” to reopen Sunday.

“After careful consultation with the Village of Lake in the Hills and our Chief of Police, it has been decided that reopening the Carnival would not be in the best interest of public safety,” the chamber wrote. “This decision was made with the utmost consideration for the well-being of our community members and attendees. We understand the disappointment this may bring, especially to those who were eagerly anticipating a day of fun and enjoyment.”

The chamber again apologized to “to all those who had their visit cut short and to those who planned to attend the Carnival today and are unable to do so. We also extend our sympathy to the neighboring businesses affected by the disruptions caused by individuals with malicious intentions. Thankfully the disruptions and misconduct last night did not lead to any reported injuries or more serious incidents.”

No mention was made of refunds, though many commenters have raised that issue.