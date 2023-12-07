Local Scene: The Dixon Theatre hosts Christmas movie series

Looking for something to do this weekend in the Sauk Valley? Here is a list of five ideas to get you going:

1. View some art: The inaugural Whiteside County 4-H Member Art Show opens at Woodlawn Arts Academy, showcasing the talent of local 4-H members. The exhibition, featuring works from 20 artists and a total of 29 pieces of art, will kick off with a grand opening reception from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Friday at Woodlawn Arts Academy, 3807 Woodlawn Road, Sterling. The diverse array of artistic expressions on display includes paintings, drawings, photography, fiber arts, baskets, woodworking, metal construction and more. The opening reception offers a unique opportunity to meet the artists behind the creations, providing insight into their inspirations and creative processes. Attendees will have the chance to enjoy refreshments while perusing the artwork. The opening reception and the exhibition are free. The show runs from Dec. 8 through Feb. 9.

2. Have some brews: The 2023 Twelve Bars of Christmas is Saturday in Sterling and Rock Falls. This festive afternoon takes you and your friends on a fun trip to taverns and eateries in the Twin Cities and ends at The Cooler with a disc jockey. With registration, you are eligible to win door prizes donated by area businesses, one of 13 big-screen TVs donated by the participating bars and more. Register at any of the 13 bars for $10. Sign-in begins at 11 a.m. on Saturday at The Cooler. Participating bars include The Cooler, Cardwell’s, Champ’s, Corner Tap, Froggy’s, Cochran’s Pub, JW’s 3rd Base, Lisa’s Brick House, Nick’s Tap, North End, Rockin’ Slots, Triple P’s and the Whiskey Barrel. Don’t forget to dress in your most festive holiday garb. Queen of Hearts tickets will be available to buy from 11 a.m. to noon on Saturday at The Cooler. The event will raise funds for April House Children’s Advocacy Center. For information, email carrie@aprilhouse.org.

3. Take in the Symphony: Clinton Symphony Orchestra’s annual “Holidays with the Symphony” concert begins at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday in the Vernon Cook Theater at Clinton High School in Clinton, Iowa. The symphony, which includes musicians from the Sauk Valley area, will perform classic and popular music of the season. Tickets are available at the door, and all students are admitted for free. It’s the orchestra’s 70th anniversary season. Additional information is available online at clintonsymphony.org.

4. Watch a movie at The Dixon: See favorite Christmas films in the theater as part of The Dixon’s Holiday Movie Series. “The Santa Clause” will be shown at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday. “Disney’s 101 Dalmations KIDS” will be featured at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, and 7:30 p.m. on Saturday. All tickets cost $5. Go to dixontheatre.com/events to buy tickets. The Dixon Historic Theatre is at 114 S. Galena Ave., Dixon.

5. Reminisce at TLP production: Brady Wease (Jerry Lee Lewis), Collin Yates (Carl Perkins), Alessandro Viviano (Elvis Presley) and Peter Oyloe (Johnny Cash) portray the Million Dollar Quartet in the Timber Lake Playhouse production of “The Million Dollar Quartet Christmas,” running through Sunday at the playhouse in Mount Carroll. For tickets or more information, call the box office at 815-244-2035 or visit timberlakeplayhouse.org. Showtimes are at 2 p.m. on Thursday; 7:30 p.m. on Friday; 7:30 p.m. on Saturday; and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Would you like your event listed in The Local Scene? Submit your event information to Sauk Valley Media’s community calendar at shawlocal.com/sauk-valley/local-events.