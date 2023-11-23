McHenry County local scene: holiday lights, parades and shopping

In this file photo, then-Miss Woodstock Nora Brown and Santa Claus, prepare to flip the switch and light the Woodstock square on Friday, Nov. 27, 2015. (Shaw Local News Network)

Light up the holidays: Join Woodstock in its official start to the holiday season Friday for the Light Up the Square ceremony at 7 p.m in downtown Woodstock. Watch the historic Square light up with more than 82,000 bulbs.

Come early for festive activities starting at 4 p.m., including holiday selfie stations, a gingerbread walk at the Old Courthouse Center and a Christmas tree walk at the Opera House. There also will be a touch-a-truck event from the Woodstock Fire/Rescue District, choir performances and food trucks. Santa will be on the Square for photo opportunities. For more details, visit woodstockil.gov/community/page/lighting-square.

Christmas on the Prairie: Steel Heart LTD kicks off its Christmas on the Prairie shopping experience Friday at the House of Seven Gables in Harvard. The historic barn, which is believed to be an Underground Railroad stop, will be transformed into a winter wonderland until Dec. 22.

Visit the shop for unique, hand-crafted holiday gifts and decorations such as bird feeders, mittens, local honey, gnomes, metal Christmas trees, candles and more. For information, visit steelheartltd.com.

Holiday parade: Welcome Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus to Woodstock during the annual Christmas parade starting at 2 p.m. Sunday. Local businesses and organizations will show off their floats on a route starting at the Woodstock Water Works that travels east on Jackson Street to the downtown Square.

Floats also will be judged for the best in the categories of most creative, best use of a holiday theme and best overall presentation. Visit bit.ly/woodstockparade for details.

Green Friday: Nurture nature with the McHenry County Conservation District on Friday at multiple conservation areas in the county. This free event allows anyone to volunteer an hour or two to identify, cut and stack branches of invasive plants.

Green Friday Restoration Day will be at various times in the conservation areas in Lake in the Hills, McHenry, Bull Valley, Woodstock and Harvard. No experience is necessary. Dress for the weather, and bring work gloves if you have them. For more details and to RSVP, visit mccdistrict.org.

Crafts and cocktails: Shop for local hand-crafted gifts at the Crafts and Cocktails market from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Smith’s Central Wedding & Events in McHenry.

This free event will have more than 25 vendors selling goods such as custom-made flannels, jewelry, self-care items, wreaths and floral arrangements. While shopping, enjoy cookie decorating, a food truck and a cash bar with seasonal cocktails. For information, visit bit.ly/mchenry-crafts-cocktails.