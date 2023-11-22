The Local Scene: Tours of Farnsworth House, stand up comedy on tap in Kendall County

Farnsworth House Tours: The Edith Farnsworth House is open for guided tours through Sunday, Nov. 26. Located at 14520 River Road in Plano, the Farnsworth House is a unique architectural attraction in the Kendall County area, located along the lower Fox River adjoining Silver Springs State Fish and Wildlife Area near Plano.

The house was built in 1951 as a weekend retreat for Dr. Edith Farnsworth, a successful Chicago research physician. It was designed by the noted modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe and is a 1,500-square-foot glass and steel pavilion widely recognized as a milestone in modern architecture.

More information is available at edithfarnsworthhouse.org.

Music of Daniel Izaaks: 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25, Fox Valley Winery, 59 S. Main St., Oswego. A veteran of the Chicagoland music scene, Daniel Izaaks draws inspiration from rock ‘n’ roll icons and classics throughout every decade.

Suzy’s Live Stand-Up Comedy Night: Free show at 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 26, Suzy’s Bar & Grill, 4353 Tuma Road, Yorkville. A lineup of hilarious local and touring comedians are sure to end your Thanksgiving weekend with laughter.

Santa Visits at Woody’s Orchard: 3223 Creek Road, Plano. Come take pictures with Santa, enjoy a selection of baked goods including red velvet donuts, and pose at various free photo ops. More information at woodysorchard.com.

Little White School Museum’s annual “Remembering our Veterans” special exhibit: Little White School Museum, 72 Polk St., Oswego. The exhibit will continue through Sunday, Nov. 26.

Admission is free, but donations are always accepted. This is the 17th year the museum has hosted the exhibit honoring Oswego-area veterans.

The exhibit will honor veterans from the Civil War through the 21st century. Curating the extensive “Remembering Our Veterans” exhibit will be museum manager Anne Jordan with museum assistant Emily Dutton.

This year’s exhibit will again completely fill the historic building’s main Roger Matile Room and will include hundreds of rarely seen items, including dozens of vintage uniforms, war souvenirs, photographs and documents selected from the museum’s collections, each with a direct connection to Oswego are residents who served from the Civil War through the modern conflicts in the Middle East and Afghanistan.

In addition, each year’s exhibit features an “Wall of Honor” exhibit recognizing the service of more than 200 local military personnel.

For more information, call the museum at 630-554-2999; email info@littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org; or visit littlewhiteschoolmuseum.org.