Vintage charm: Sandwich Opera House makes the perfect night out

The next time you’re looking for that perfect date night or night out with friends, defy the ordinary by heading to the Sandwich Opera House.

Built in 1878, the restored performing arts venue in the small city of Sandwich, serves up not only entertainment in the form of live performances, but also a glimpse into the past and an ambiance you just won’t find at your local multiplex.

“We’re the oldest performing arts theatre in DeKalb County, right across the border from Kendall, and one of the few remaining opera houses in the state. Most of them have been demolished,” said Executive Director Tanzi Cairy.

The building, on the National Register of Historic Places, was originally a combined city hall, jail and theatre. City Hall and the mayor’s office still operate on the first floor. The theatre, located upstairs, is a study in historical charm, with ornate pillars and brass railings around the balcony.

“As far as I know, we’re the only original city jail that was retained and turned into a women’s restroom,” said Cairy. “We encourage couples to take a peek, as long as no one’s using it. The guys really love going in and seeing it. It’s definitely a highlight for people.”

And yes, the bars are still there.

The nonprofit theatre offers a variety of live performances throughout the year. “The comedians are really popular,” said Cairy. “They always make a really great date night.”

The Opera House also books many tribute acts. “They make such a fun date because they sing the songs you love, whether they’re older or a more recent tribute, without having that huge expense of going to see an artist,” said Cairy.

An ABBA tribute band performed in February, and Toby Keith and Elton John tributes are slated for March. Also upcoming is That Girl Band, a celebration of ’70s and ’80s girl bands. “With tribute acts, you can have a great time without having to drive a lot and pay $40 for parking,” added Cairy. “All our parking is free.”

The building is handicap accessible. The theatre’s website is updated by season.

“Hopefully, by May we’ll have our seasons set up for ’26/’27,” noted Cairy.

The theatre offers concessions, and a small bar area serving beer and wine is located just outside the auditorium. You can also pre-purchase drinks on the website when you order tickets.

If you need to refuel before or after the show, the Opera House is near popular eateries and bars, including Santa Fe Restaurant, Bull Moose Bar & Grill, Old Tyme Inn, Sports Page Gaming Cafe, and The Roasted Rooster right down the block.

For more information, visit sandwichoperahouse.org.