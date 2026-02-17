Fatty’s Pub & Grille to host annual Craft Beer and Whiskey Expo Feb. 21

The Craft Beer and Whiskey Expo returns to Fatty’s Pub & Grille in DeKalb from 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 21.

According to Fatty’s Facebook page, the event will feature more than 40 beers to sample, as well as whiskey and bourbon tastings. Brewery reps will also be there to mingle with guests and answer questions.

Tickets are $40 in advance and $45 at the door and include a Fatty’s logo whiskey glass, as well as an appetizer buffet. Only a limited amount of tickets will be sold. Click here to purchase tickets.

This event is open to adults 21 and over only.