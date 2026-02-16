Acclaimed actress Mira Sorvino coming to Woodstock Opera House

Academy Award–winning actress Mira Sorvino will appear live on the Woodstock Opera House stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 for an exclusive, one-night-only event. (Photo provided by the City of Woodstock )

Academy Award–winning actress Mira Sorvino will appear live on the Woodstock Opera House stage at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 6 for an exclusive, one-night-only event.

Sorvino, fresh off her celebrated run as Roxie Hart in the Broadway production of “Chicago,” will bring her star power, artistry and storytelling to Woodstock in a special evening featuring conversation, performance and behind-the-scenes insight into her acclaimed career in film, television and theater, according to a news release from the City of Woodstock.

The evening will highlight Sorvino’s decades-long career, including her Academy Award–winning performance in “Mighty Aphrodite,” her roles in beloved films such as “Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion,” “Beautiful Girls” and “The Replacement Killers,” and her continued work as an advocate for human rights.

Tickets for this special event are on sale now WoodstockOperaHouse.com and at the Opera House Box Office by calling 815-338-5300. Prices start at $55.