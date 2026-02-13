Raise a glass to new trees at Geneva fundraiser Feb. 28

The 2026 Wine, Cheese and Trees fundraiser is Feb. 28 at the Geneva Public Library. (Morguefile)

Enjoy fine wine, local food and live entertainment at an evening dedicated to supporting tree planting and environmental enhancements throughout Geneva.

The city’s Natural Resources Committee, Geneva Park District Foundation and Geneva Library Foundation will host the 15th annual Wine, Cheese & Trees fundraiser from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 28, at the Geneva Public Library, 227 S. Seventh St.

Five wines and three craft beers will be paired with cheese, appetizers and desserts from local merchants and bakers. Guests can enjoy live music, silent and live auctions, raffles, a wine wall and a finger sandwich demonstration, according to a news release from the city.

Live auction items include an instant wine cellar; Las Vegas and Wisconsin getaways; VIP wine tastings in Oregon and California; a bourbon tour in Louisville; a Northwoods fishing trip; Penrose Brewing Co. whiskey barrels; and more. Trips include overnight accommodations.

Wine, Cheese & Trees tickets, which are $40 per person or four tickets for $140, may be purchased online or at Geneva Wine Cellars and Tasting Room, at 227 S. Third St.

The Natural Resources Committee has pledged to use the proceeds to bolster the City’s parkway tree canopy. To date, the committee has funded planting hundreds of trees in Geneva’s parkways, at City Hall, local parks, and Geneva Community Unit District 304 schools.

The Park District Foundation will direct funds toward new trees, landscaping and wildlife education.

The Library Foundation will dedicate proceeds to support library programming and enhancements to library grounds, including plantings, art and other educational features.

The organizations hope to raise $100,000 at the Feb. 28 event.

For more information about Wine, Cheese & Trees, contact Natural Resources Committee Chairman Jay Womack at 630-299-9945 or jay.womack@gza.com.

For more information about the Geneva Park District Foundation and the Geneva Library Foundation, visit genevaparks.org and genevalibraryfoundation.org.