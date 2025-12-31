5 Things to Do: Take a First Day Hike, see a Broadway musical in Aurora

- Take a First Day Hike: Get outside and take a hike at a Forest Preserve District of Kane County trail as part of the Illinois Department of Natural Resources First Day Hike initiative. Click here for more information about First Day Hikes and click here for more information about hiking trails in Kane County.
- The 1985: Totally ‘80s Mixtape Live (St. Charles): Get ready to dance to the biggest hits of the ‘80s with this tribute band on Saturday, Jan. 3. Audiences will hear music from Prince, Journey, Madonna, Poison, Michael Jackson, Bon Jovi, Joan Jett, Def Leppard, Blondie and more. Tickets start at $22.50. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- “Irving Berlin’s White Christmas” (Aurora): This Broadway musical continues through Jan. 11 at the Paramount Theatre in downtown Aurora. Tickets are still available for several performances. Click here to purchase tickets or for more information.
- “Million Dollar Quartet” (Aurora): This smash-hit musical continues through Jan. 4 at the Paramount’s intimate Stolp Island Theatre in downtown Aurora. The musical returns March 4-May 31. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
- Stevie McVie (St. Charles): This premiere tribute band will perform the music of Stevie Nicks and Fleetwood Mac at the Moonlight Theatre in downtown St. Charles at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 10. Tickets are $30. Click here for more information or to purchase tickets.
The Scene