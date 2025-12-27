Celebrate 2026 with a New Year’s Day brunch in western suburbs

The glitter has settled, the countdown is over and you’ve officially kicked off the New Year. And what better way to ease into Jan. 1 than with a perfect, leisurely brunch?

Whether you’re nursing the remnants of a late night or gathering the family for the first official meal of 2026, here are a few New Year’s Day brunches in DuPage County to help you start your year delicious and right.

Lucille at Drury Lane Theatre – Oakbrook Terrace

Celebrate 2026 with an elegant brunch at 10 a.m., complete with unlimited mimosas and Bloody Marys, as well as 10 food stations. Enjoy fresh seafood, hand-carved meats, made-to-order crepes and omelettes, decadent desserts and much more. Prices are $80 for adults and $30 for kids 5-12. Click here for more information or to reserve a table.

Beatrix – Oak Brook

Beatrix will host a holiday brunch featuring favorites like lemon pancakes, ranchero breakfast burritos, fried chicken & Belgian waffles and much more. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.

The Drake Hotel – Oak Brook

The Drake’s New Year’s Day brunch will feature its famous Champagne Sunday Brunch menu, which includes carving stations, omelet stations and additional breakfast favorites like sausage and bacon, pastries, waffle station, seafood raw bar, pasta, an array of desserts and more. Seatings are available between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information or to make a reservation.